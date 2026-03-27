Redefining the Boundaries of Intelligent Systems: How Lohith Reddy Kalluru Is Engineering the Future of AI-Driven Infrastructure

From Bangalore to the American Midwest, a cloud infrastructure engineer is solving problems that most organizations are only beginning to understand, and building the systems that will define how enterprises use AI.

Lohith Reddy Kalluru cannot be readily classified. He is an architecture-minded infrastructure engineer. He ascended through networking and proceeded to transform the approach of providing artificial intelligence to one of the largest technology companies in the world to its enterprise clients.

He was raised in Bangalore, lived for years surrounded by one of the highest concentrations of engineers, and then moved to the US to continue his career. He attained a Master’s of Computer Engineering at Iowa State University. He taught undergraduates as he completed his own thesis, and went to Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a global technology company with over $28 billion in annual revenue and operations in more than 170 countries, knowing as much about the technical side as a researcher does and as much of an intuition as someone who's built things that had to work in the real world.

Those instincts proved to be of a great deal.

Where He Came From

Prior to joining HPE, Kalluru was at OpenNets building platform-agnostic data plane programming development tools. The product occupies the unglamorous but necessary convergence of networking hardware and software abstraction and infrastructure management. He worked with P4 and NPL, which were used to write programs to be able to control the behavior of network devices in a manner that would otherwise have needed dedicated hardware and custom firmware.

The work was technical and niche. There weren’t many who were doing the similar types of things he was and it certainly wasn’t glamorous. What it was was the kind of experience that lends engineers an intuition about how systems work that few of their colleagues will ever have. Building systems that enabled other engineers to program and visualize how networks would behave across different hardware gave him a deep understanding of a principle he would use again later: “You can break complexity down and make it manageable without pretending it doesn’t exist.”

Those instincts are the common thread through everything that Kalluru has built since.

The Problem Nobody Had Solved Cleanly

At the time of Kalluru's joining HPE, it was going through the same inflection point as every large enterprise. The reality of AI was now inevitable, but it had not gotten any simpler to apply AI sensibly at scale. Models that worked wonderfully in the controlled settings were more than contentious in the sense that they would act unpredictably as soon as they came in contact with real data, real users, and interdependencies of production infrastructure.

The exact question Kalluru found himself tasked with trying to answer was a deceptively simple question to ask and preemptively tricky to respond to: how do you know if your AI is actually working when the data it is being fed with is continuously being altered?

The industry convention was to evaluate models using a set of data that remained fixed and had become outdated in a short period of time. That was effective in the academic environment. Within enterprise settings, where data is being updated on a real-time basis, and users are posing queries that require real-time information, it was quietly generating an illusion of certainty.

Kalluru created something else. He architected an assessment system that on the fly composes unique test questions, taps into live enterprise data, and scores model answers in real time across the hundreds of integrated services that power enterprise applications. The result wasn’t just more accurate testing. It was a paradigm shift in how AI output can relate to reality.

It is not a question of whether a model can give an answer. The question is whether it can generate one, which will be based on recent data, which will be relevant to business circumstances, and which will be reliable enough that a person will actually follow.

“It’s not a matter of whether a model produces an answer. Can it produce one that’s reflective of current data, that is important for the business at hand, and that you can trust.”

The result of the engineering was a decrease in the quality assurance development cycle of HPE by approximately 60 percent. The benefit was undeniable, but there was a bigger impact than just speed: Testing, which had for so long been a source of anxiety and frustration, was no longer something you just hoped was working. The engineers could move faster because they trusted the evaluation system was giving them valid feedback.

Building AI Infrastructure for Enterprise Scale

That structure is within a broader infrastructure work that Kalluru has initiated in HPE. He designed the AI pipelines that run the HPE GreenLake intelligence platform, systems that respond to over 10,000 queries each day to a customer base of over 65,000 organizations globally. His solutions cut model deployment time down by roughly 35 percent and allowed for simultaneous training and inference workloads at scale.

To comprehend why the above numbers are significant , it is important to know what these numbers represent. The clients of HPE are not individuals who are testing AI tools. They are businesses that are making business decisions about operations, personnel staffing, buying, and clinical directions, in which the system failure is not the bug report, but rather has real world consequences. The infrastructure that Kalluru created must be scalable, load-balanced, and reliable.

According to Kalluru, within consumer AI, a bad response is irritating. When you're building AI at the enterprise level, the cost of failure could be a procurement decision or a staffing plan or patient outcome. The bar is set differently and engineering plays a critical role.

Kalluru’s work has earned him recognition outside of his work at HPE. He has published papers on topics like “optimizing digital supply chain management using AI and deep learning integrated with ERP systems and “IoT-enabled machine learning for sales prediction using warehouse management data that build upon one another to create a portfolio of research aimed at building smarter enterprise infrastructure. Much of what he’s published isn’t theoretical. They’re practical extensions of real-world production problems being solved at scale.

Research Parallel to Industry Experience

Kalluru has not confined his work to the companies he has been employed by. His dissertation at Iowa State University considered making network infrastructure programmable a technically specific question that referred to something bigger: the possibility of making physical systems more intelligent and adaptive.

His research continued that theme through the lens of practical applications that mattered to companies in different industries. A paper on AI-driven supply chain optimization explored smart system’s abilities to decrease forecast error and improve procurement turn-times across entire supply chains. That’s the type of implementation that takes a research question and turns it into something companies can use. A study on warehouse modernization investigated how the convergence of robotics and ERP changes not just how fast we operate but how we think about the decision-making process behind them.

The impressive thing about this collection of projects is more than just its broad scope. It’s how much of that work tries to answer the same question: How do you make complex systems behave intelligently, reliably, at scale? That’s been the question which is explored through his thesis, and engineering work at OpenNets and HPE. It’s a problem he’s pursued in both industry and academic settings. But above all, it’s the problem he has built his career around.

What Comes Next

The challenges around building intelligent infrastructure to power AI at scale are not going anywhere. In fact, they’re likely to become more critical as AI evolves from the realm of early adopters and into the core foundation of how large organizations operate. Building reliable engineering to deploy AI, fairly evaluating AI, and creating systems that help large organizations trust AI outputs are among the key challenges any company faces trying to do this at scale in the next few years.

Kalluru isn't waiting around for those problems to happen. He has built them into production at scale long enough to know when something will break and why.

That's something you don't see every day in a field that moves as quickly as this one does. For businesses that rely on this working correctly, it is extremely valuable.