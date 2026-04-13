Reclaiming the Political Economy of Farming: Leadership, Reform, and the Remaking of Tamil Nadu’s Agrarian Compact

Agriculture in India has long been described in terms of crises. Policy usually comes after crises, providing relief during tough times, but it rarely changes the basic issues that cause these problems. Farmers often find themselves stuck: facing market fluctuations, relying on state support, and dealing with a system where political incentives often take precedence over long-term policy planning.



In this context, Edappadi K. Palaniswami's time in office stands out as an exception to India's ongoing agricultural issues. For decades, agricultural policy in India has struggled with familiar challenges. Small landholdings, fluctuating prices, weak market connections, and unpredictable climate conditions have created a fragile system. Governments have reacted with loan waivers, procurement programs, and subsidies that treat symptoms without making the system more resilient. Typically, rural distress intensifies before elections, leading to relief efforts that do little to improve farm incomes.



Palaniswami’s tenure marked a noticeable shift in strategy. Instead of relying solely on short-term solutions, his administration aimed to create a layered policy framework that combined immediate financial help with long-term institutional safeguards. One key example is the Rs 12,110 crore crop loan waiver in 2021, which supported 16.4 lakh farmers. This waiver came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent cyclones, serving as a stabiliser during a time of crisis. While loan waivers alone can be costly and inefficient, when paired with other measures addressing cost structures, irrigation access, and market connections, they can become a bridge to more sustainable solutions. Under Palaniswami, immediate financial support was coupled with long-term measures aimed at strengthening agricultural resilience.



This change is highlighted by the designation of the Cauvery delta as a Special Protected Agricultural Zone. By limiting non-agricultural activities in eight delta districts, the state increased the focus on balancing growth with sustainability. This stands in contrast to many states where industrialisation often competes with agriculture for land and water. Tamil Nadu's approach offers a unique model, showing that growth doesn’t have to come at the expense of agriculture. Water has also posed challenges in Tamil Nadu’s agricultural landscape. Historically, policies have shifted between large-scale projects and reactive drought relief, with little focus on decentralised water management.



Under Palaniswami, irrigation and water conservation were addressed through a similar layered approach. The AIADMK government revived and expanded the Kudimaramath Scheme, completing 4,965 projects with an investment of Rs 930.25 crore. Additionally, the long-awaited Athikadavu–Avinashi Scheme, aimed at directing excess water from the Bhavani River to drought-stricken areas, materialised. About 85% of the work was done during the AIADMK government under Palaniswami. He also allocated ₹10 crore for a river linking project and secured land for it by gaining farmers' support, benefiting at least 10,000 acres. However, producing crops alone does not ensure agricultural success. A major weakness in Indian agriculture is the gap between output and price realisation. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) offers a safety net, but its coverage is inconsistent. To address this, the state government has proactively purchased black gram, green gram, and copra through the price support scheme.



They have also set the MSP for paddy at Rs 3,500 per quintal and a fair and remunerative price of Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane. To encourage millet and vegetable farming, Palaniswami announced benefits worth Rs 127.45 crore in the Assembly in 2018. In 2021, the AIADMK government proposed to have cooperative societies procure minor millet rice for distribution through the Public Distribution System in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore. Such changes are vital where monocropping and water-intensive agriculture have increased vulnerability. Reducing input costs is equally important. To address this, the government subsidised solar pump sets and allocated Rs 50 crore for 1,000 installations. This integration of agriculture and energy is particularly relevant in a time of climate stress, where sustainability is central to planning. They will also work to ensure a steady supply of three-phase electricity for irrigation.



Moreover, Tamil Nadu's agricultural strategy under Edappadi K. Palaniswami increasingly focused on making structural changes rather than just providing short-term relief. To enhance value within the farming economy, there has been a push for Mega Food Parks in districts like Dindigul, Krishnagiri, and Salem. These parks aim to reduce post-harvest losses and help farmers engage in processing and value chains. Simultaneously, over 30 new crop varieties and hybrids have been released through Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, covering rice, millets, pulses, oilseeds, and horticulture, ultimately promoting diversification, productivity, and climate adaptability. Together, these measures indicate a subtle but significant shift in policy: moving from a focus on procurement and subsidies to a model that aims to transform agriculture into a knowledge-driven, market-linked economic activity where income depends as much on value realisation as on production. What emerges is a distinctly innovative approach under Edappadi K. Palaniswami that focuses on bridging long-standing gaps through institutional design. He proposed a State Agricultural Commission for continuous policy adjustments and strengthened Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) as a means for scale and market integration. Along with promoting FPO formation, necessary financial support will be provided to enhance existing organisations.



Arrangements will be established for Farmer-Producer Companies to operate as federations at the district and state levels, simplifying the marketing of their products. Steps will be taken to secure a GST exemption for the produce of Farmer-Producer Groups for a minimum of five years. What sets this leadership approach apart is its focus on the sector and the belief that complex, deep-rooted issues cannot be solved with simple, attention-grabbing interventions. The lesson from Palaniswami's leadership is that the future of farming in India will depend on both political vision and the ability to balance long-term changes with the immediate need for relief. In that intersection lies the potential for a more resilient and equitable agricultural system.

Author’s Bio: Akhilesh Sinha is a senior journalist and political analyst.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.