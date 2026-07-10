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Read more about Satish Sanpal and His Roots in Jabalpur, India: The Man Behind ANAX Holding's Success in Dubai

Satish Sanpal is described as an Indian citizen in all his official website and other public communications. He is considered to be an Indian expatriate entrepreneur who has made his entire career in UAE.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 04:22 PM IST

Read more about Satish Sanpal and His Roots in Jabalpur, India: The Man Behind ANAX Holding's Success in Dubai
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DUBAI, UAE – As the profile of Satish Sanpal and ANAX Holding grows through expansion in Dubai's real estate and hospitality sectors, there are still two queries that keep coming up among the people doing research about Satish Sanpal; one being what is his citizenship, and the other one being where exactly he was born? The answer to both lies in one Indian city that Sanpal has never tried to dissociate himself from no matter how far his business empire has traveled. 

Indian Nationality Doing Business in Dubai 

Satish Sanpal is described as an Indian citizen in all his official website and other public communications. He is considered to be an Indian expatriate entrepreneur who has made his entire career in UAE. 

Jabalpur: The Birthplace 

Satish Sanpal was born and brought up in Jabalpur, which is a city in the central part of India in Madhya Pradesh State. Various Indian media reports have highlighted his early days spent in Jabalpur, where he had started off his business venture in a modest manner; with a borrowed money from his mother, Sanpal tried to make a grocery shop but the venture did not succeed. Reports about his early years tell us that he dropped out of school at a young age and began working in order to gain practical knowledge about business. Sanpal then shifted to Dubai to start afresh when he was in his early twenties. 

The Jabalpur-Dubai story is becoming an oft-repeated theme in any discussion about Sanpal and his career. No matter in what form the story is retold, the basic facts are constant in all accounts; an Indian hometown in Madhya Pradesh, unsuccessful venture, and moving to UAE to begin his new business venture. 

ANAX Holding: The Result 

In Dubai, Sanpal has gone through many roles that involved connecting investors to stock market networks before he changed his career and turned towards real estate. This has finally resulted in the formation of ANAX Holding, which is currently a diversified business group operating through ANAX Developments in luxury real estate and ANAX Hospitality in hotel and leisure segments with some reports talking about ANAX investing as well. Some of the major projects of this group include projects that are going to be completed soon. 

Sanpal has won various regional and international awards during his journey to success. He has made it to Arabian Business' list of Indian Aces 2025 and also on Top 100 Visionaries List. Sanpal has also been included in Entrepreneur Middle East's Top 33 Indian Visionaries. He has received the Golden Excellency Award and Loomba Foundation Award for philanthropy. In addition to this, Sanpal has won various other regional and international awards during his journey. 

Family Life in Dubai 

Satish Sanpal is married to Tabinda Sanpal and their life in Dubai has caught attention of the press. Their participation in Netflix Reality show named Desi Bling, which gave the viewers a glimpse into their lifestyle, has gained quite a lot of fame. It is reported in various places that Sanpal and his family reside in a house in Burj Khalifa. Although Sanpal has kept most of his personal life confidential, however, media reports do refer to the children of this prominent couple living in Dubai. 

A Story in the Making 

Whether it is about the Indian citizenship, his birthplace in Jabalpur or his current business in Dubai, Sanpal has always captured the curiosity of the readers wondering about the man who has managed to build a business empire in Dubai starting from humble beginnings in Madhya Pradesh. 

About ANAX Holding: ANAX Holding is a Dubai based diversified business group founded and chaired by Satish Sanpal, with operations in real estate through ANAX Developments and luxury hospitality through ANAX Hospitality. 

This article is based on the publicly available information from the official website of Satish Sanpal, official company communications and independent media reports. 

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