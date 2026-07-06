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Raunak Jain Named Among India's 40 Under 40 Leaders

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Raunak Jain Named Among India's 40 Under 40 Leaders

Tulas Group Vice Chairman Raunak Jain has been named a 40 Under 40 for his work in educational leadership, institutional development, and future-oriented learning. His appointment is a testament to over a decade of efforts to build the academic environment at Tulas and to provide students with oppor

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 07:04 PM IST

Raunak Jain Named Among India's 40 Under 40 Leaders
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The 40 Under 40 awards are typically given for quick entrepreneurial success, but Jain's journey is about building institutions over time. He has been educated at Royal Holloway, University of London, where he has completed his postgraduate studies in International Management, and joined Tulas Group in 2012, where he has been working on developing an education model that bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world readiness. 

Under his leadership, Tulas has strengthened industry collaborations, encouraged interdisciplinary learning, expanded career-development initiatives and created greater exposure for experiential learning. These efforts have been aimed at preparing students not only to score well, but to think independently, solve problems and adapt to the expectations of a changing global workforce. 

During his tenure, the institution has touched the lives of thousands of students and alumni across India and abroad, built active relationships with hundreds of industry partners and recruiters, delivered 700+ campus placement drives, and introduced programmes spanning engineering, management, computer applications, commerce, journalism, agriculture and pharmacy. The institution has also established a government-approved Technology Business Incubator, strengthening placement and internship pathways across key programmes. 

Speaking about his approach to education leadership, Jain said, ‘For me, education leadership is not about building an institution that only performs on paper. It is about creating an ecosystem where students gain confidence, capability and direction for the real world.’ 

Jain credits his father, educationist Sunil Kumar Jain, as one of his earliest mentors. He has also acknowledged the late Aditya Shastri, former Vice-Chancellor of Banasthali University, for shaping his understanding of institution-building and purposeful educational leadership. 

Beyond education, Jain has remained active in sports administration and civic initiatives. He has previously served as President of the Uttarakhand Crossbow Shooting Association and President of the Uttarakhand Taekwondo Association, and holds a Kukkiwon-certified 2nd Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo. He has also supported wildlife conservation initiatives through Dehradun Zoo. 

As Tulas moves into its next phase, Jain’s focus is on building an education ecosystem that brings together academic excellence, innovation, industry collaboration, entrepreneurship and experiential learning. The vision is to create an institution where students from Tier-2 India can access opportunities, exposure and confidence equal to the demands of a rapidly evolving world. 

His recognition under the 40 Under 40 platform reflects a broader shift in Indian education, where leadership is increasingly measured not only by institutional growth, but by student outcomes, innovation and long-term impact. For Jain, the honour is less a finishing point and more a reminder of the responsibility to keep building with purpose. 

 

 

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