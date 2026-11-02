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Rapido Gets Representation on National Social Security Board for Gig and Platform Workers

Manasvi Mann, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy at Rapido, nominated as a member; company is the only app-based passenger mobility aggregator among five platform companies represented.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 11:46 AM IST

Rapido Gets Representation on National Social Security Board for Gig and Platform Workers
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    The Government of India has constituted the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, bringing together industry representatives, worker organisations, government officials and experts to strengthen social protection for the country's growing gig workforce.

    Among the industry nominees, Manasvi Mann, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy at Rapido, has been appointed as a member of the Board, as stated in the Ministry's recently issued Extraordinary Gazette notification. Rapido is the only app-based passenger mobility aggregator among the five platform companies whose representatives have been nominated to the national body.

    The constitution of the Board marks a step towards developing and implementing social security measures for gig and platform workers. Its work will contribute to improving access to welfare benefits, financial security and long-term protection for people engaged in platform-based work.

    The Board brings together representatives from digital platforms, worker organisations, central and state governments, as well as subject-matter experts. This structure provides a platform for different stakeholders to share their perspectives and contribute to the development of practical and sustainable welfare measures.

    Rapido's representation is expected to bring the perspective of app-based passenger mobility into national discussions on gig-worker welfare. The sector includes bike-taxi, auto and cab services, which create livelihood opportunities while also involving specific considerations related to worker welfare and social protection.

    Through Manasvi Mann's participation, Rapido will be represented in discussions on the responsible development of India's platform economy and the social security needs of gig and platform workers. The deliberations will involve government officials, industry representatives, worker organisations and other stakeholders.

    The formation of the Board comes at a time when platform-based work is receiving increasing attention for its role in creating livelihood opportunities. Alongside the expansion of this sector, the need for accessible welfare measures that support workers' financial and social security has also become important.

    Rapido's inclusion places app-based passenger mobility within a wider consultative framework involving policymakers, industry and worker representatives. The Board's constitution reflects the growing importance of developing inclusive social protection systems as India's gig economy expands, with long-term worker security remaining central to its sustainable growth.

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