Rajvardhan Pagar: The Indian Director of Photography behind “A Valentine’s Fever Dream” and a Growing International Body of Work

The Director of Photography Rajvardhan Pagar has been known as one of the Directors of Photography from India who has gained popularity in the production of narrative short films, feature films, documentary films, and award-winning commercial films. His latest accomplishment is “A Valentine’s Fever Dream” that has been recently selected for the renowned 30th Annual LA Shorts International Film Festival.

The latest selection gives him a chance to highlight once again his work as the Director of Photography of one of his films that has become well-known on one of the Los Angeles short-film platforms. Nevertheless, he has gained quite a large number of achievements such as the nomination of “Jarikath” - the documentary short film, selected for the Top 100 at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and selected later by the ICJ International Film Award in Ukraine; “Mickey Chevran” - nominated by the Annual Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles as one of the Best Cinematography category; and “Lemons” - the commercial film of Maison Huis selected as the winner of the 32nd Annual Communicator Awards and the 47th Annual Telly Awards and presented on Ads of the World. With these projects, Pagar has been able to display his skill in making visually engaging work which supports in story telling, evokes emotion, and resonates with an international audience.

Q: "A Valentine’s Fever Dream" recently got selected for the Annual LA Shorts International Film Festival. What does it mean to you?

A: This means a lot to me. I didn’t create the film by myself. The award belongs to the entire team. As the director of photography, I’m very happy that the visuals we created for the story impressed the LA Shorts Festival team.

Q: How does the selection at a film festival speak about the strength of the project as a whole, rather than about the specific department?

A: The director of photography creates the visual interpretation of the director’s idea, which makes the audience experience emotions. The cinematography needs to go hand in hand with the performance, the design, the editing and sound.

Q: Short films have less time to develop mood, characters, and conflicts. What did "A Valentine’s Fever Dream" require of you visually?

A: Short films demand precision. Every frame is important. I made sure that the visuals I developed for A Valentine's Fever Dream were relatable to the characters and reflected the tone of the film. The difficult part was conveying emotions while preserving subtlety.

Q: "A Valentine's Fever Dream" adds to your already famous works. How do you feel about the rising recognition of your work?

A: It’s good because it proves that visual storytelling is universal. Emotions and authenticity touch all people. My main goal is to make sure that the project resonates emotionally rather than the source of its recognition. Global recognition of the project confirms my faith in storytelling.

Q: Before "A Valentine’s Fever Dream," you have been selected in the Top 100 at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for your documentary called "Jarikath." Why do you think the project was important?

A: Jarikath was an important project for me since the project was on India’s cultural heritage. It was a chance for me to document artisans through the making of a film that had to do with craftsmanship and heritage.

Q: Being a director of photography in “Jarikath,” what was your role?

A: It was my duty to show the artists and their skill in the best possible manner so that the viewer can understand the importance of weaving and the effort that goes into it.

Q: The movie “Mickey Chevran” earned you an award in Los Angeles. What made this particular project challenging for you?

A: Mickey Chevran was challenging for me as it depended upon creating a suspenseful atmosphere in the film. Visual elements can make a huge difference in the viewer’s experience of the story. Lighting, framing, and camera movements have to be employed for creating natural suspense.

Q: Your commercial film “Lemons” for Maison Huis won you some awards. Why is it important to win recognition commercially?

A: Commercial projects involve certain skills as you have to create visual images that convey a message of the brand to the viewers.

Q: "Lemons" was showcased on Ads of the World. How did this help you?

A: The fact that this project was shown at Ads of the World helped greatly as I could introduce it to the global creative community.

Q: What is the connecting factor in your different works?

A: Storytelling, always storytelling. Every piece of my work has its own visual demands, yet the ultimate task is the same, to facilitate the story.

Q: The cinematographers from India are becoming more popular around the world. What message would you give regarding your accomplishments in terms of visual skills?

A: I believe it is because of the increasing interest in the storytelling skills and craftsmanship of people from India. Often, cinematographers from India possess knowledge regarding emotions and visuals.

Q: Now that “A Valentine’s Fever Dream” was chosen by the Annual LA Shorts International Film Festival, what does this particular point of your career mean to you?

A: I consider it not only an encouraging milestone but also a challenge as there is still a lot of learning ahead. It makes me feel responsible and keeps motivating me as a cinematographer.



