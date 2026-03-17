Rajashiva Ramalingam is a global logistics expert leading digital transformations at ACCO Brands, specializing in SAP TM, automation, and AI.

Rajashiva Ramalingam has established his name as a top expert in enterprise logistics technology, and he has facilitated the progress of digital transformation within the transportation network in the world. Having over 17 years of experience in supply chain technology and enterprise logistics system, he has assisted multinational corporations to modernize their transportation processes, supply chain visibility, and the application of intelligent logistics networks that can handle intricate international distribution network. His contribution to the commercial transportation management systems has been noted in the supply chain technology circles as in assisting companies to embrace more data-driven and automated logistics operations.

During his career, Rajashiva has devoted much attention to SAP Transportation Management, SAP Event Management and enterprise logistics architecture and has developed the technology solutions that help organizations to operate transportation networks of large scale with more efficiency, transparency and operational intelligence.

Rajashiva is now a Manager of SAP Transportation Management and Warehouse Applications at ACCO Brands where he is overseeing strategic technology programs of transportation optimization, logistics automation and digital supply chain innovations. Under this position, he will be in charge of solution architecture and execution of transportation and warehouse technology platform to facilitate large scale logistics operation within various regions. Other things he has been involved in during his work have been major enterprise-wide transformations to the S/4HANA systems of SAP, implementing automated transportation planning systems, and developing real-time supply chain visibility over freight networks around the world.

In his career, Rajashiva has been involved in significant transportation management projects of internationally known organizations, such as Microsoft, Apple, Merck, Maersk and ACCO Brands. His experience at these organizations is running and designing enterprise logistics systems that facilitate massive global distribution processes. He has been involved in every detail of enterprise logistics transformation such as solution architecture, system integration, configuration, development, testing and worldwide deployment. The activities have assisted organizations to automate logistics, reduce transportation costs as well as enhance supply chain decision-making via automated data analysis.

According to industry participants, enterprise logistics systems like SAP Transportation Management have gained more and more importance in organizations with multi-faceted and multi-jurisdictional global supply chains. Experts such as Rajashiva Ramalingam have been significant in enabling companies to adopt such systems and streamline transportation processes by use of intelligent automation and data based logistics decisions.

One of the areas that Rajashiva has worked on is the improvement in transportation efficiency in complex logistics systems with parcel, less-than-truckload, and full-truckload shipping models. He has also adopted enterprise transportation systems in which he automates the selection of carriers, route planning, and freight settlement. The systems allow the companies to make timely transportation decisions, reduce the amount of manual work in the operations, and improve the overall logistics performance.

Another supply chain technology that Rajashiva has touched is the idea of artificial intelligence and digital twins to improve transportation decision-making. Digital twin modeling helps organizations to model operational scenarios, anticipate disruptions, and evaluate logistics strategies using analytics. He is using digital twin capabilities and enterprise logistics systems to transform organizations into more resilient and intelligent supply chain infrastructures.

Another important area in the work of Rajashiva has been the real-time freight visibility. Through incorporation of enterprise transportation systems and modern tracking and trace technology, he has assisted organizations in tracking international shipments, identifying possible delivery problems, and reacting faster to operational problems.

Rajashiva has also been involved in automation of logistics with a view of enhancing the efficiency of operation in transport and distribution. Through robotic automation of processes and smart workflows, he has assisted organizations to minimize repetition, enhance seamless operation, and optimize logistics implementation. He also created automation systems to support parcel transportation planning and LTL logistics operations to assist organizations to cut down on the number of people working manually, enhance delivery schedules and cut down on the cost of transportation. The technology will allow the supply chain teams to practice strategic decision making and use technology to manage the day to day logistics more efficiently.

Rajashiva is also well-known as an expert in the subject matter of integrating SAP Transportation Management (TM) and SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) which are the two crucial systems used in an enterprise which reconciles transportation planning and warehouse activities. This integration connects transportation orders, freight planning, and dock schedules to warehouse operations including picking, packing, staging, and loading with the aim of ensuring that there is a seamless flow of end-to-end logistics. Rajashiva argues that the true worth of the contemporary supply chains is closely bound together systems in which the transportation and warehouse functions operate as a single logistics system network. This may improve shipment visibility, make dock utilization more cost-efficient, minimize delays in operations and create more resilient and data-driven logistics operations by synchronizing planning and execution in real-time.

With the global supply chain continually changing over time and growing more intricate and technologically driven, Rajashiva thinks the artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and intelligent transportation platforms will gain even greater significance in influencing the future of logistics. His experience and profound supply chain knowledge is geared towards assisting organizations to embrace such technologies as a way of coming up with much more flexible and data driven supply chains that are capable of adapting on short notice to the fluctuating market conditions.

His contribution to the field of enterprise logistics platforms remains a source of wider debate in the global supply chain community on how organizations can come up with smarter and more resilient logistics systems.

His current efforts in the field of logistics technology and enterprise supply chain transformation further bring improvement to intelligent transportation systems in the world and the creation of modern digital supply chain infrastructure, which is progressed by Rajashiva Ramalingam.