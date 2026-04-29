R. Kumar Opticians Expands Ahmedabad Presence with New Science City and Nikol Showrooms

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INSIGHTS
R. Kumar Opticians opens Science City showroom with advanced eye care, eyewear, remote diagnostics, and plans new Nikol store expansion in Ahmedabad.
R. Kumar Opticians, a long-time high-quality eyewear and eye care veteran has recently launched a new showroom in the area of the Science City Circle and is soon launching a new one in Nikol. The relocation is also part of the continued efforts by the company to increase its physical space, and to invest in advanced optical solutions to improve the shopping experience.
The new Science City store in Fortune Business Hub will be a combination of clinical eye care and fine eyewear. It has a wide selection of designer glasses and one of the largest selections of trendy sunglasses in the area, along with intelligent lenses, such as Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley HSTN.
A key feature of the Science City outlet is its fully equipped eye care clinic with remote refraction capability. While qualified optometrists are present at the store, the system allows consultations with partner specialists across locations through connected diagnostic instruments and real-time video. This enables comprehensive vision testing with access to additional expertise when required.
The store also offers a broad range of prescription lenses from global manufacturers including Essilor, Zeiss and Nikon. Reflecting changing lifestyle needs, the product mix includes solutions for prolonged screen use, such as anti-fatigue lenses, as well as myopia management lenses for children and specialised lenses for near and intermediate work.
In addition, the showroom houses a dedicated contact lens clinic with advanced options such as toric and multifocal lenses, along with cosmetic lenses. Products from international brands including Bausch & Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon and CooperVision are available.
The upcoming Nikol store, expected to open on the 1st of May, will further extend the brand’s reach within the city, catering to a growing customer base in emerging residential and commercial areas.
With these additions, R. Kumar Opticians continues to expand its network in Ahmedabad, combining established optical expertise with evolving retail formats and technology-led services to meet changing consumer expectations.