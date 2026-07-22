QNET India Speaks: Understanding Legitimate Direct Selling vs Pyramid Schemes

However, legitimate direct selling businesses are often confused with illegal pyramid and money circulation schemes. This confusion can undermine consumer trust and also affect genuine companies that are working to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment across the country.

Therefore, as legitimate direct selling business models continue to emerge in India, it becomes vital for consumers, would-be entrepreneurs, regulators and media to understand the distinction between legitimate business and unlawful schemes on the basis of legal and regulatory aspects. Greater awareness on this subject will help to develop a more responsible and informed business environment.

Legal Framework in India

Indian law makes a clear legal distinction between legitimate direct selling business and illegal money circulation schemes using two distinct legal frameworks, which serve different purposes.

Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021 officially recognizes the existence of legitimate direct selling business model while setting strict requirements to such business and independent distributors. The Rules introduce obligatory requirements of consumer protection, disclosure, selling in an ethical manner, etc.

When evaluating whether a business operates in accordance with the law, the regulator and courts consider the compliance with the rules introduced above. Some signs of illegality are: requirement to pay a mandatory entrance fee and expensive startup kit, forced to buy excessive and non-refundable inventory in order to receive a commission and lack of a clear product refund policy. Such signs usually indicate the fact that the scheme under consideration is an illegal pyramid or money circulation scheme and not direct selling business.

Features, Distinguishing Legitimate Direct Selling from Pyramid Scheme

The first and foremost distinguishing feature is related to the way the income is earned. In case of legitimate direct selling, commissions depend directly on sales of actual products and services, while in case of pyramid scheme, individuals get rewards mostly for recruiting other people into the scheme, without paying much attention to the sales.

The second feature has to do with the fact that direct selling is not supposed to be considered as an investment opportunity. Legitimate business does not provide any guarantee about future income. Commissions depend on the lawful commercial activity and performance of the individual and, therefore, success depends not on the payment but on effort, market demand, etc.

The third feature is related to the fact that legitimate direct selling business models care about consumer protection. Such businesses have a clear system of handling the grievances of the consumers and providing them with adequate customer support and clear refund policy. There is no doubt that these are the features, which are usually missing in illegal pyramid scheme.

The final feature is associated with corporate governance. Legitimate direct selling businesses operate through the legal entity, sell genuine products and services, have proper documentation regarding relationship between the company and its independent distributors and remain accountable to the regulator and consumers. The pyramid scheme, in turn, is primarily based on the circulation of money and not commerce.

Judicial Interpretation

Indian judicial authorities also made distinction between legitimate direct selling business and pyramid schemes. For example, in a decision quashing the criminal proceedings against QNET's authorised franchisee, Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt. Ltd., the Karnataka High Court held that its business activities did not fall within the scope of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978. . The Court further observed that grievances arising from consumer transactions should be addressed through the appropriate consumer dispute resolution mechanisms. This decision also highlights the importance of application of the PCMC Act in a proper context, namely, in order to ban unlawful money circulation schemes. The latter are the schemes of financial chains or pyramids with promise of quick or extraordinary gains, where payout depends on the entrance fee or investment of the newcomer rather than on actual sales. Such schemes can be sometimes presented as multi-level marketing (MLM), referral marketing or chain marketing programs.

Raising Public Awareness

QNET strives to conduct business in accordance with the aforementioned laws in India by providing consumers with genuine wellness and lifestyle products, maintaining consumer grievance mechanisms and abiding by the regulatory framework for direct selling.

However, more importantly, this discussion is broader than any company. With maturing of the direct selling business in India, the public perception also needs to follow. Businesses should be evaluated by objective criteria, such as product-based commerce, compliance with the law, consumer protection and corporate governance, rather than the long-established misconceptions. Greater awareness of the legal framework will help consumers make the right choice and support entrepreneurship.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.