FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
84 Hours Without Pause: How Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi and the Maharashtra Government turned a tragedy into a mission for justice.

84 Hours Without Pause: How Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi and the Maharashtra Government

'Neither Gauri, Reena nor Kiran converted': Aamir Khan breaks his silence on 'love jihad' claims

'Neither Gauri, Reena nor Kiran converted': Aamir Khan breaks his silence

CJP Protest: PIL Filed In Delhi High Court, Seeks Medical Aid & Force-Feeding Of Sonam Wangchuk

CJP Protest: PIL Filed In Delhi High Court, Seeks Medical Aid & Force-Feeding Of Sonam Wangchuk

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

Latest NewsInsights

INSIGHTS

Puzzle games continue rising in popularity on Funox

Online games are developing at a fast rate. Many people have played games like action games or multi-player games. Many gamers nowadays prefer a much simpler and easy experience which does not demand too much time in terms of learning or downloads. The best examples of this can be found in the case

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 12:13 PM IST

Puzzle games continue rising in popularity on Funox
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Instantly playable games and browser games are getting popular in the country of India, and they provide instant entertainment to players. People don't have to install an application or download any update; they just have to open their browsers, and there you go. This trend will help in attracting more number of gamers across different age groups for puzzle games. 

This trend is supported by increased time spent by users in playing HTML5 games, and the range of puzzle games by Funox Games is still growing. 

Puzzle Games Are Becoming a Daily Entertainment Choice 

One of the factors that helps the popularity of puzzle games keep rising is the fact that such type of games goes very naturally with life of an ordinary person. Not all players wish to devote a lot of their time to playing one game endlessly. There are many players who like to have small portions of entertainment throughout their daily life. 

Students can play some puzzle games before class begins, office players use their breaks at work for quick brain teasers, and many players on mobile devices just play casually when moving around and at home. It is very easy for people to engage in playing such games whenever and wherever it is possible. 

Unlike other games, puzzle games do not demand a lot of time or complex controls from the user. 

Puzzle Games Are Expanding Beyond Traditional Formats 

The puzzle gaming genre has also transformed a great deal through time. Initially, many users identified puzzle games only with matching and simple logic activities. Current browser game sites provide far more options. 

Today, users can enjoy various kinds of games including word games, brain games, number games, maze games, pattern games, logic adventure games, and skills puzzle games. 

Users often switch from puzzle games to other browser genres like Ludo games, Dino games, racing games, casual games, and arcade games based on their preferences and availability of time. 

This variety enables the users to find new content without requiring various game applications. 

HTML5 Technology Is Helping Puzzle Games Reach More Players 

Today, browser games have been enhanced by using HTML5 technology that enables the games to be played via web browsers regardless of the device used. 

The earlier generation of web games could suffer from compatibility problems and laggy performance. However, browser games based on HTML5 have greatly enhanced this aspect of gaming. Users today can play browser games on their mobile phones, tablets, laptops, or computers without installing any extra application. 

Funox has been growing amidst this trend by developing HTML5 puzzle games and browser entertainment experiences. 

With the increasing trend of fast and accessible gaming, the puzzle games have continued to demonstrate how simple gaming concepts can be vital parts of online entertainment today. 

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    84 Hours Without Pause: How Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi and the Maharashtra Government turned a tragedy into a mission for justice.
    84 Hours Without Pause: How Dr. Vijay Suryawanshi and the Maharashtra Government
    'Seafarer-First': Centre boosts West Asia maritime security, to trace every Indian sailor irrespective of vessel flag
    'Seafarer-First': Centre boosts West Asia maritime security
    'Neither Gauri, Reena nor Kiran converted': Aamir Khan breaks his silence on 'love jihad' claims
    'Neither Gauri, Reena nor Kiran converted': Aamir Khan breaks his silence
    Weather Update: IMD predicts 'heavy rainfall' alert for Odisha, Bihar, Assam and Northeast as low pressure forms in Bay of Bengal
    Weather Update: IMD predicts 'heavy rainfall' alert for Odisha, Bihar, Assam
    Puzzle games continue rising in popularity on Funox
    Puzzle games continue rising in popularity on Funox
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
    Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
    From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
    From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
    From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement