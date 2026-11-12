Pune corporate trainer Avinash Chate’s sales programme brings dealership teams together to improve customer interactions

Pune: A two-day sales training programme held at a two-wheeler dealership in Pimpri-Chinchwad brought together 78 employees from different departments to examine how their individual roles influence customer interactions and purchasing decisions.

Conducted on July 28 and 29 by Pune-based corporate trainer Avinash Chate, the programme included sales executives, finance representatives, delivery staff, customer relations executives, reception personnel and managers.

Of the 78 participants, 19 represented different vehicle financing partners, while nine were sales executives. The remaining participants worked across customer service, delivery, administration and management.

The programme focused on the role of communication, customer understanding and coordination between departments in the sales process.

Understanding Sales Beyond the Sales Department

One of the central themes of the training was that customer interactions are not limited to employees working directly in sales.

Chate encouraged participants to consider how customers form opinions about a business through conversations with employees across different departments.

"Whoever stands in front of the customer is the salesperson," Chate said during the programme. "The customer does not know your departments. They know who was standing there when they had a question."

The sessions explored how employees involved in financing, vehicle delivery and customer support can influence the overall purchasing experience, even when their responsibilities do not include closing sales.

A Seven-Stage Approach to Customer Engagement

The training introduced a seven-stage framework developed by Chate to help participants examine different aspects of customer engagement.

The framework begins with emotional awareness and self-assessment before moving to self-control, understanding customer needs, providing relevant information, building trust and influencing purchasing decisions.

According to Chate, the approach places emphasis on an employee's ability to understand and manage their own behaviour before attempting to influence a customer.

"You cannot lift a customer higher than you have lifted yourself," he said. "That is why the first two rungs are about the salesperson, not the sale."

Participants also discussed the role of follow-up communication in maintaining customer relationships after an initial interaction.

Identifying Factors Within Employees' Control

Rather than beginning with conventional sales techniques, the programme opened with an exercise asking participants to identify the factors that affect sales outcomes.

Employees were encouraged to distinguish between external conditions, such as competitor discounts, product availability and market trends, and aspects of customer interaction they could influence directly.

The exercise examined how communication, product knowledge, responsiveness and customer handling could affect purchasing decisions.

"Until the room agrees which half of the problem belongs to them, every technique you teach gets deflected onto the discount or the market," Chate said.

The discussion was intended to encourage participants to focus on practical changes within their responsibilities rather than attributing unsuccessful sales entirely to external circumstances.

Understanding the People Behind a Purchase Decision

Another part of the programme examined how purchasing decisions can involve people other than the customer visiting a showroom.

Drawing on research reviewed during the preparation of the training, the sessions discussed the influence of family members, financial decision-makers and peers on vehicle purchases.

Chate introduced an exercise encouraging participants to identify who would use the vehicle, who would finance the purchase and who might have the final say in the decision.

"You have to know who rides, who pays and who can say no," he said. "They are often three different people, and only one of them is talking to you."

The discussion highlighted the importance of understanding the different considerations involved in a purchase, particularly when customers depend on financing or seek approval from family members.

Practical Exercises and Group Discussions

The programme combined classroom discussions with practical exercises designed around situations commonly encountered at vehicle dealerships.

Participants worked with a 40-page workbook and reference materials covering customer communication, objection handling and different stages of the sales process.

The training also included facilitated activities and examples of customer conversations to illustrate how different approaches could affect interactions.

Employees attended in two separate groups over the two days, allowing participants to engage in discussions and exercises.

The sessions took place at a venue in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.

The Role of Coordination in Customer Experience

The programme also examined how coordination between departments can affect a customer's experience, particularly during financing, documentation, vehicle delivery and post-sale communication.

While sales executives are generally responsible for introducing products and assisting customers with purchases, other employees often handle questions and concerns at different stages of the process.

The training encouraged participants to consider these interactions as connected parts of the customer journey rather than separate departmental responsibilities.

Chate, who conducts training programmes in sales, leadership development, team building and behavioural skills, works with organisations across the private and public sectors. His sessions are conducted in English, Hindi and Marathi.

The programme concluded with discussions on applying the concepts to everyday customer interactions.

The initiative illustrated an approach to sales training that involves employees across multiple departments, with an emphasis on communication, customer understanding and shared responsibility for the purchasing experience.