Protein, Pilates, and the Performance Body: Decoding India's New Fitness Economy

Here is the uncomfortable truth the industry holds in one hand while celebrating with the other: India's gym penetration stands at approximately 0.8 percent of the adult population.

There is a meme doing rounds about not feeling the kind of peer pressure in my 20s and 30s to party as much as I am feeling now to regulate my protein content, and it made me laugh out loud at how relatable it was. Because somewhere between the online pandemic workouts and the recent HYROX sold-out notice in Bengaluru, India, has stopped treating fitness as vanity and started treating it as identity.



The proof arrived in April 2026, when over 8,200 people showed up at a two-day indoor fitness race in Bengaluru, pushing sledges, carrying sandbags, and rowing through eight functional workout stations interspersed with eight kilometres of running. The event sold out entirely. So did the spectator passes. Twelve thousand people came to watch strangers suffer voluntarily, and they cheered like it was an IPL final. India simply showed up, shaker bottle in hand, ready.



The Gym Problem and Its Magnificent Opportunity



Here is the uncomfortable truth the industry holds in one hand while celebrating with the other: India's gym penetration stands at approximately 0.8 percent of the adult population. According to the India Fitness Market Report 2025 by Deloitte India and the Health and Fitness Association, there are 12.3 million fitness facility members across 46,500 commercial gyms as of 2024. In a country where 956 million people fall in the 18-to-62 age bracket, that number is almost comically small. Compare it to the United States at 25 percent penetration, the United Kingdom at 17 percent, or even Brazil at 7 percent.



And yet that gap is precisely why the market is being called one of the world's most exciting investment opportunities. The industry is currently valued at ₹16,200 crore (approximately US$1.9 billion) and projected to reach ₹37,700 crore (US$4.5 billion) by 2030, a 15 percent CAGR that very few sectors in India can boast. Nearly 820 million Indians between 18 and 62 remain completely physically inactive. That is not a problem. That is a pipeline.



Value gyms dominate today's landscape, representing 80 percent of all facilities and 78 percent of memberships. But the fastest-growing segment is boutique fitness studios, clocking a projected CAGR of 18.8 percent through 2030. The real prize lies in tier-2 cities like Surat, Indore, Lucknow, Jaipur which are markets that premium chains have not fully cracked yet. The race there has begun.



From Marathons to HYROX: The Rise of the Performance Seeker



If gym membership tells you how many people showed up, competitive fitness events tell you who is genuinely hooked.



HYROX, the German-born indoor fitness race combining 8 kilometres of running with eight functional workout stations, landed in India in May 2025. Its Mumbai debut drew 1,650 participants from over 55 countries. By July, Delhi recorded 2,600. By September, Mumbai

had 3,350. And then Bengaluru happened: 8,200 participants, 12,000 spectators, completely sold out. From 1,650 to 8,200 in under twelve months. That is not an anomaly. It is a signal.



In a country deeply wired for competition, giving fitness a leaderboard was always going to work. IRONMAN India, City Marathons, triathlon clubs in every major city, and homegrown events like The Yoddha Race are catering to a generation that has discovered the finish line as a profoundly motivating destination. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu competing in the Mixed Relay at Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru is not a celebrity cameo. It is a cultural endorsement.



The Quiet Giant: Yoga's Long Game



While HYROX fills convention halls with adrenaline and sandbag lunges, another fitness tradition has been running its own numbers in the background, with considerably less noise and considerably more longevity.



Yoga is, according to the Deloitte-HFA report, the single most popular fitness activity in India. Not CrossFit. Not running. Yoga. Studio yoga in India has gone through rapid premiumisation: the format that once lived on community hall floors now occupies air-conditioned boutique spaces charging ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 annual memberships, and the category spans everything from free morning sessions in public parks to luxury wellness retreats charging international prices.



The market tension is genuinely interesting. Yoga is ancient and fundamentally Indian, rooted in a tradition that makes no room for leaderboards or macros. It has also become a market now estimated at over US$120 billion globally, built significantly on Indian intellectual heritage that India is only now beginning to claim economically at home. Yoga is also disproportionately trusted by the segments that are hardest for the gym industry to reach: women, older adults, and tier-2 city residents. The brand that figures out how to bring structured, affordable yoga to these consumers - not as spiritual practice but as serious physical training that sits on an extraordinary opportunity.



Dressed for the Part: The Fitness Fashion Economy



Something else happened quietly while India was getting fit: it started dressing for it. And not just at the gym.



India's sports apparel market was valued at approximately US$680 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of around 15 percent. That growth rate mirrors the gym sector almost exactly, which is not a coincidence. When fitness becomes identity, the clothes become the signal.



For a decade, the category was owned almost entirely by global heavyweights. Nike, Adidas, and Puma built significant India businesses, with revenue figures exceeding ₹1,400 to ₹2,000 crore each annually. Decathlon, with its extraordinary value proposition and suburban big-box format, built something different: a gateway drug for an entire generation of first-time fitness consumers who discovered you could buy a decent pair of running shoes for ₹800.



The homegrown brands have done something more interesting with the space the globals left behind. HRX, co-founded by Hrithik Roshan in 2013, has grown into India's most recognised homegrown athleisure brand, with revenues reported in the hundreds of crores and a distribution footprint built primarily through Myntra. Its partnership with Cult.fit, which operates over 100 fitness centres across India, is a particularly sharp move: the brand reaches consumers at the exact moment they are already committed to fitness, already in the room. BlissClub, built specifically for women's activewear, has opened stores in Ahmedabad and is expanding into Jaipur, Kochi, and other cities - a women-first brand going exactly where the women-first fitness opportunity is largest. These are not niche fashion plays. They are businesses with real unit economics, competing on fit, fabric technology, and the precise cultural knowledge that global brands will always struggle to replicate.



The larger shift is athleisure: the collapse of the boundary between gym wear and everyday wear. The leggings-to-brunch pipeline is real, and the consumer driving it is urban, female, between 25 and 40, and making purchasing decisions on Instagram before she ever walks into a store. For brands across the fitness ecosystem, apparel is no longer a merchandise category. It is a community membership badge.



The Protein Republic: How Homegrown Brands Owned the Shaker Bottle



Walk into any urban Indian gym in 2019 and the supplement shelves looked like an import bazaar: foreign tubs at foreign prices, aspirationally purchased and occasionally adulterated. Today, the picture is nearly reversed.



India's protein supplement market was valued at approximately ₹7,461 crore (US$860 million) in 2024 and is projected to reach ₹13,186 crore (US$1.52 billion) by 2033. More interesting than the size is who owns it. MuscleBlaze pioneered affordable, lab-certified whey at a time when the category was dominated by expensive imports. OZiva, in which Hindustan Unilever first invested in 2022 and has since moved to acquire outright, redefined the category for women with plant-based formulations and women's health positioning. Wellbeing Nutrition brought a science-first aesthetic to D2C supplements that previously felt either medical or bro-ish. The Whole Truth built its entire brand on radical label transparency at a time when the category was rife with misleading claims. SuperYou, the newest entrant, understood something the older brands had missed: protein needed to leave the gym and enter the kitchen. Their protein wafer bars represent the snackification of nutrition — hitting your macros while watching a cricket match.



This instinct is now industry-wide. Amul has entered with high-protein dairy. Swiggy launched a dedicated High Protein category in July 2025 that saw over 2.4 million customers transact in a single month. When mass FMCG starts adding protein to bread, paneer, and fast food, the category has clearly escaped the gym and entered the national conversation.



The content ecosystem accelerated this. Rohit Khatri, a sports science nutritionist with over five million YouTube subscribers, made fitness feel credible and accessible to India's aspirational middle class while combining evidence-based training advice with a no-nonsense, deeply relatable delivery that resonated far beyond gym-goers. Fit Khurana,

Vanshika Khurana, became a compelling voice for women's fitness in a country her story of losing 40 kilograms through science-backed nutrition and training, while holding down a full-time career as an investment analyst, cutting through in a way that purely aesthetic influencers never could. Food Pharmer, Revant Himatsingka, built a massive following by doing something radical in the FMCG world: reading ingredient labels on camera. His work educated consumers on protein quality and adulteration and inadvertently created a more discerning buyer class. Brands like The Whole Truth owe a portion of their market positioning to the environment Food Pharmer cultivated. Meanwhile, food creators who previously specialised in biryani tours have pivoted into high-protein recipe creation, solving a genuine cultural problem: how do you eat more protein without abandoning Indian food? According to multiple nutrition studies, approximately 73 percent of Indian diets are protein-deficient against the recommended 60 to 70 grams per day baseline. That is not a niche question. That is a mainstream crisis with a commercial answer.



Where the Next Decade Gets Interesting



India's fitness economy is not a trend. It is a structural shift. The next phase of growth will be determined not by who gets the most Instagram followers, but by who solves the harder problems.



The tier-2 and tier-3 opportunity is the biggest untapped bet. The top ten cities account for 56 percent of fitness market revenue but only 31 percent of facilities. The math strongly favours whoever cracks affordability for Surat, Nagpur, Coimbatore, and Bhopal. Corporate wellness is the sleeping giant: the Deloitte-HFA report flags it as a key demand driver, and B2B2C channels could rival direct-to-consumer within five years. Technology will separate survivors from also-rans: the gyms that integrate AI personalisation, wearable data, and hybrid on-ground and online offerings will retain members far more effectively than those that do not. And the female fitness consumer remains the most underserved and highest-potential segment in the market: women show significantly higher inactivity rates than men, and 52 percent of non-members cite cost as the primary barrier. The brand that designs inclusively for women's goals, schedules, and price sensitivity is sitting on a customer base that is large, loyal, and barely touched.



The gap with 0.8 percent gym penetration, 73 percent dietary protein deficiency, a HYROX event that quintupled its participant count in under twelve months, represents not failure but velocity. India is not late to this. India is at the beginning, and the beginning in India is always the most interesting place to be.



The treasure has been found. The country is just learning how to carry it.

By MICA, Ahmedabad | Author: Khushboo Benani

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)