Projectathon 2.0 Sparks Innovation and Creativity at Arya College Jaipur

Jaipur, March 14, 2026: Arya College of Engineering & IT (ACEIT), Jaipur, hosted Projectathon 2.0. All participants had the opportunity to exhibit their talent for engineering and technology solutions to problems & their projects came alive as participants and attendees alike engaged in collaborative and innovative learning. Participants also gave live examples of challenges faced in the field of engineering and presented real world solutions.

Prof. Nimit Kumar Chowdhary, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota and Er. Anurag Agarwal, Chairman of ACEIT, graced this event and expressed positive reviews for participants and encouraged them to use latest technologies to create modern solutions.

Projectathon 2.0 was a grand success as there was participation of students from different disciplines. Some technical domains included projects from areas like: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, Cybersecurity, Smart Systems, IoT, Renewable Energy and further Engineering and Systems solutions. All the solved examples displayed were socially and technologically relevant.

The Participants in Projectathon 2.0 had the opportunity to present their work to a large panel of learned judges including, Dr. Emmanuel Pilli of MNIT Jaipur, along with Dr. Ashish Tripathi, Dr. Vikas Kumar and Dr. Lavika Goel of MNIT Jaipur. The work displayed at the event was socially relevant with participants being challenged to work on solutions that were innovative in nature and technically feasible.

The event, instead of being a competition was more like an opportunity to increase knowledge. Students interacted with faculty, mentors and industry experts to learn about new advancements and the industry. They also learnt about the potential career opportunities in various sectors. The participants also learned how research, innovation and entrepreneurship impact the future of engineering and technology.

Students had the opportunity to exhibit their individual ideas, and learned how projects could be developed in teams. The competitive environment was positive and encouraged participants to develop out of the box thinking, providing technology-based solutions to problems.

It helped students transition from academic setting to industrial scenario as the event provided them with a platform to showcase their work, develop their ideas and receive professional advise. The showcased projects were developed to hone skills and were driven by a desire to use technology and innovation to solve challenges facing the world.

The event created avenues to share knowledge and collect information; this was beyond the evaluation of the projects and Students were able to interact with industry professionals and other fellow students, thus creating a network that could be beneficial later in their careers.

The event would not have been as successful without the cooperation of the dedicated team, the management, the student volunteers, and the mentors.

This is a practical example of why Arya College of Engineering & IT is dedicated to promoting innovation, creativity, and perfection in engineering. The event was designed to promote students to become pioneers in industry by presenting opportunities for them to showcase their ideas that have the potential to become valuable resources for the world.