Amit Gupta and organizations like his company Agrifields and the Agrifields Foundation are powering sustainable agricultural development in India

Fifty percent of the Indian workforce are farmers, farm hands, and agricultural workers. Indian farms are often small plots of land, reliant on outdated forms of technology or traditional farming practices, and yet they produce over 16% of GDP. India’s growing population has lately placed additional stress on the agricultural sector, demanding ever more reliable and efficient food production. The government has responded by promoting a stronger sector through initiatives like the National Mission on Agricultural Extension and Technology (NMAET) which fostered the creation of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Public investment into agriculture has played a major role in Modi’s national agenda, however, private investment far outweighs government expenditures. The disparity may appear challenging for India’s agricultural complexities; however, the private sector has been quick to adapt to farmer’s needs. In fact, harvest yields rose to a record 353.9 million metric tons of grain last crop year. These fall behind the subsidized yields of China or the US’ efficient mega farms, but show are marked improvement from the past decades. One issue in India has been that fragmented farms and more intricate farm to table value chains yield lower farmer incomes and are overall less productive. Overcoming market inefficiencies is particularly complex in the Indian market, and despite its efforts, the government has reduced some of its spending, such as for chemical fertiliser subsidies. There were even significant reductions of 22% in 2023.

Private investment into agricultural development has been more adept in manoeuvring to meet consumer needs while improving capacity for growth. Fertiliser technology has improved significantly with more variety of options for farmers and the proliferation of company to farmer training programs. Amit Gupta, an entrepreneur educated at both Harvard and London Business School, has become a proponent of private sector driven change through both his company Agrifields DMCC and the Agrifields Foundation. Engaged in fertiliser supply chains and farmer, Gupta is directly involved in shaping the future of India’s agricultural development. India is the second largest consumer of fertilisers in the world, and has steadily increased its use of organic fertilisers from 1.1 million hectares in 2015 to over 4 million in 2023. The smart and digital agricultural market has likewise grown substantially with further expectations of high growth until 2033.

A lot of growth has been driven by farmer education programs by companies like Tata Chemicals. Some companies offer consulting style solutions management, like Bayer or Mahindra and Mahindra, who help connect suppliers with buyers and introduce new technologies into market use. One of the most productive solutions for increasing yields has been the introduction of precision farming. This helps small farms, who have the most to gain from improved land management and the most to give back to their rural communities. Precision farming has been known to increase yields by up to 30%, using enhanced field monitoring, yield modelling, stress detection, and crop health analysis.

Often the adoption of new agritech or farming techniques requires stronger rural communities, with the proper channels for improvement in place, whether they be legal, educational, or infrastructural. Amit Gupta of Agrifields has advocated that technological improvements must be paired with the revitalization of Indian communities and empowerment of current social structures. Villages and farming towns often need support in many more ways than technological advances. In fact, efforts to establish agricultural sustainability in India essentially rely on empowering farmers and their communities.

Amit Gupta has helped to initiate agricultural projects in rural schools, establish health screenings for those in hard to access regions, and has collaborated with agritech firms like CultivaTec to facilitate technological improvements for farmers. “True agricultural progress,” Amit Gupta has said, “is not only about better yields or smarter technologies. It’s about ensuring that the people behind those achievements, the farmers and their families, are not left behind.” Private enterprise can acutely identify needs in society and efficiently organise development to overcome many of the challenges in the Indian agricultural space. The sector will continue to grow rapidly, even as government support dwindles. Continued private sector creativity will be needed to substantiate the growth, however, through the development of rural communities, entrepreneurs, farmers, and companies will be well positioned to address challenges ahead.