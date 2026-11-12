Prince Yukesh Singh: Educated Abroad, Shaped by Late Father Umashankar Singh's Values, and Quietly Drawn to Service

Having studied abroad and now leading an infrastructure company back home, the only son of Rasra’s three-time MLA has spent the most difficult year of his life supporting his family while maintaining his connection with the people his father served.

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): On the thirteenth day following the death of Umashankar Singh, the road leading to Khanwar was closed nearly three kilometres ahead of the village as a large number of people continued to arrive. Visitors travelled by bus, tractor and on foot, with people gathering from 9 am until 11 pm. According to a report by Amar Ujala, nearly one lakh people visited the family home in Rasra that day, with food arrangements made for everyone.

Moving quietly between the guests and the arrangements was the late MLA's only son, Prince Yukesh Singh. In one photograph from that day, an elderly woman from the area is seen holding him and consoling him.

For many in Ballia, it was the first time they had really noticed him. Until then, he had stayed away from the stage and the microphone, and worked mostly behind the scenes.

A house whose doors stayed open

The family's story begins in Khanwar, a village in Rasra. Prince's grandfather, Ghurahu Singh, served in the Indian Army. His father, Umashankar Singh, found his way into public life as a student leader, and was general secretary of the students' union at Satish Chandra College, Ballia, in 1990-91. n

Umashankar Singh won Rasra for the Bahujan Samaj Party in 2012, and again in 2017 and 2022. In 2022 he was the party's only MLA in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. In Rasra he was known as a leader who stood by the poor. He organised mass weddings for hundreds of couples and set up free Wi-Fi hotspots in the town.

Prince grew up in a house where people came and went at all hours, with a problem, a request or simply to sit with his father. It taught him early that his father belonged to many people, not only to his family.

Going away, and choosing to come back

Prince went abroad for his higher education. He could have built a life there. He chose to come home instead, and to build his future where his roots are.

He joined the family company, CS Infraconstruction Ltd, as President in 2020 and became its CEO in 2025. The company works on roads, bridges and other infrastructure, the kind of work that shapes daily life in a region like Purvanchal.

People who know him describe him as soft-spoken and measured: someone who listens closely, thinks before he acts, and is more comfortable doing the work than talking about it. Years at his father's side gave him a close view of how trust is earned in the villages, one household at a time.

The hardest months

When a long illness kept his father away from Rasra, Prince stepped in. He travelled from village to village, met people on the family's behalf and made sure the work did not stop.

Umashankar Singh passed away on 5 August 2026. He was 55. Thousands followed the procession from Khanwar to Bayasi ghat on the banks of the Ganga, where Prince performed the last rites.

Condolences came from across party lines, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. BSP chief Mayawati, who regarded Umashankar Singh as a brother, called him a dedicated, honest and loyal leader.

For a family in mourning, that respect from every side was its own comfort. It said that Umashankar Singh had belonged not to one party, but to the people.

Service, without the stage

Away from the spotlight, Prince's inclination has been towards quiet social work in Rasra, Ballia and the villages around them. Help with education, support for healthcare, a hand to a family in difficulty: small, steady efforts rather than big announcements.

It is the same idea he grew up with in Khanwar, that what a family has been given, it must also give back. In a region where many young people leave home to find their way, he is one who went away and came back to do exactly that.

A legacy of conduct

For Prince, his father's legacy is less about the offices he held and more about the way he lived: the open door, the patience to hear people out, the habit of standing by those who had no one else.

In Khanwar, the house that Umashankar Singh kept open to everyone is now looked after by his son. For Prince Yukesh Singh, carrying that legacy forward begins with the same simple things, close to home.