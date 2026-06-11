Prateek Canary Strengthens Sector 150’s Reputation as a Luxury Residential Destination in NCR

Luxury homebuyers are now looking for more space, privacy, greenery and long-term value. Resulting in growing interest in Noida's real estate low-density projects.

One project that stands out is Prateek Canary by the Prateek Group. It is situated in Sector 150, Noida.

Behind Prateek Canary is Prateek Group. A real estate group that has been in the NCR market for over two decades. The group has delivered more than 20 million sq. ft. of development. They have earned the trust of more than 50,000 families. What followed these numbers is an established reputation for creating landmark residential communities.

The company has made projects like Prateek Edifice, Prateek Grand City, and Prateek Wisteria. Through these monumental projects the group was successful in creating a lasting legacy and popularity among home owners. With Prateek Canary, the company wants to raise the bar in the luxury housing segment.

The project has been carefully planned to protect privacy, encourage greenery and a sustainable way of living in a low-density setting.

Location plays an important role in any real estate project and sector 150 has become a fan favourite in the last few years due to the area's wide roads, low-density planning, green spaces, high class sports facilities, and golf course views.

This combination of urban convenience and peaceful surroundings has drawn both end-users and investors as well.

Prateek Canary is giving spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments with golf views. The project has one philosophy of "Space Matters, Not the Size." They are not just increasing the flat size, they are increasing the living space.

One of the key features of the project is its layered green views. The residents can look at gardens, water features, open recreational spaces all within the development area.

Apart from the spaces, residents can see panoramic views of the nearby golf course. On the other side, views of the Yamuna and Hindon river zones. All of it is important in creating the mood of openness.

According to Mr. Sharma, a senior corporate professional and homebuyer at Prateek Canary, the combination of space, greenery, and chances of growth. "What attracted us most was the combination of space, greenery and future potential. Sector 150 has something different from other parts of NCR, and Prateek Canary is making a name because of its low-density design, golf views and the trust people have in the Prateek Group brand. We were looking for a home for our family, not just an investment and Prateek Canary matched our vision.

A big specialty of Prateek Canary is its biophilic design approach. This means integrating nature into everyday life. The project has gardens, water bodies, open-air zones.

The main goal is to create an environment that promotes wellness, relaxation and connection with nature.

The project also features large double-decker clubhouse. Residents will have the access to swimming pools, gym, spa, salon, sauna and steam house. The plot has facilities like a half football court, jogging and cycling tracks, multiple sports courts, skating areas, pet zones.

Another important factor for Prateek Canary is the growth of Noida's luxury housing market. For last few years premium residential projects in Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Sector 150 have seen demand.

Great infrastructure, business hubs, and the upcoming Noida International Airport is playing a great part in increasing the popularity of Prateek Canary project. Currently it is priced at around ₹19,000 per square foot. Experts have said that projects with low-density planning, green spaces will receive more recognition among customers in the future. The project is well placed to get the best out of the ongoing development in the region.

To make the buying procedure easy the project offers a customer-friendly 30:70 payment plan. Buyers can only 30% initially, while the remaining 70% is payable at the time of possession. This offers a great financial flexibility to the home owners and it can reduce the initial burden on homebuyers.

Scheduled for possession by October 2027, Prateek Canary is presenting the next chapter in Prateek Group’s legacy of producing landmark developments. More than just a residential project, this reflects the Group’s commitment to creating a luxury community that has the combination of architecture, nature, lifestyle, and long-term value. The project is true to its tagline which is, "A World Where Life Sings with Joy" Prateek Canary is set to become one of the defining luxury residential destinations in Noida.

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