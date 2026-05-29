Prasannavenkatesh Chandrasekar: Designing Trust at Scale

There's one thing that is already happening with AI in terms of money management for small business owners – i.e., everything from automatic approval of loans to real-time analysis of financials. Yet, for most business owners, this does little to empower. How did I get denied a loan? Is there anything I should be concerned about regarding this number? Most business owners will ask these kinds of questions first – and ultimately, they want to know if they can trust what they're seeing. And, meanwhile, regulators are paying more attention, so it's becoming more important for the development of good, reliable, and transparent systems.

As a principal product designer, Prasannavenkatesh creates financial experiences such as payment processing, lending, accounting, and financial insight that allow business owners to make better financial decisions without having to be finance professionals themselves.

Prasannavenkatesh learned to act quickly while still being mindful of the tradeoffs necessary in rapidly-changing, uncertain environments. An example of this learning process would be the automated mileage-tracking system in QuickBooks. For many years, tracking miles driven was a laborious task for small business owners. Using smartphone location-based data and contextual signals, Prasannavenkatesh helped automate much of this experience.

The hard part was not developing the underlying algorithmic logic; instead, it was creating an experience that was both understandable and trustable using those complex processes. Rather than requiring each user to manually document every single trip made during the month, the system automatically documents trips taken, and allows users to review those trips grouped together. This greatly reduced the amount of time required to track miles driven, and resulted in more accurate tax-related reimbursement claims.

The measures that Prasannavenkatesh evaluates when assessing success include levels of adoption, levels of clarity/understanding among users, and levels of trust among users. Citing the creation of multiple patents related to interaction models (Capital One and Facebook) and seeing his own design methods replicated across other teams is more impactful to him than any individual successes. Many of the products he has designed have enabled well over $1 billion in funding for small business owners, which demonstrates that achieving this level of successful impact is more dependent upon building fundamental trust with customers rather than merely improving surface-level performance.

Two areas Prasannavenkatesh considers bad practice include confusing visual simplicity for clarity. Users may use a product that appears visually simple, yet still be unclear as to what action(s) they should take next. He also identifies failing to design solutions that scale. Solutions developed to support small-scale implementation can lead to problems in larger-scale implementations unless regulatory requirements and edge cases are identified early-on and accounted for. Based on his personal experience, clarity, explainability, and scalability are non-negotiable.

Interestingly, design was not where Prasannavenkatesh began his professional journey. He originally began as a software systems engineer. He had always been curious about how humans interact with systems – and where they fail. This curiosity drew him into design. During his employment as an engineer, he self-taught himself in UX Design and transitioned into full-time Design.

In order to improve his knowledge base related to UX Design principles and theories, he obtained a Master's Degree in Human-Computer Interaction from Carnegie Mellon University. At CMU, he focused on complex financial systems and determined that although strong interfaces are critical, it is equally important how financial information is structured and how decisions are communicated to end-users.

Going forward, Prasannavenkatesh sees himself continuing to create products that assist small business owners understand their overall financial position and plan with greater confidence through the use of AI and automation technologies.