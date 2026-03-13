Pranay Raj Kanakala Built Telecom Infrastructure Serving 126 Million People and Says India's 5G Needs Optimization, Not Just Coverage

Expert Pranay Raj Kanakala explains that India’s 5G success requires shifting from rapid coverage expansion to automated, data-driven network optimization.

Within recent years, India pulled off one of the fastest 5G rollouts in telecom history, growing the network from its commercial launch in October 2022 to 99.9% coverage by late 2025. However, speed of deployment doesn't always translate to speed of service. The GSMA 5G Connectivity Index ranks India 33rd out of 39 countries assessed, despite having one of the world's largest 5G networks. Users across major cities report persistent quality complaints. As India races toward 1 billion 5G subscribers by 2031, the question becomes central: will the growing coverage be able to deliver the experience that justifies the infrastructure investment?

To understand what separates coverage from performance, we spoke with Pranay Raj Kanakala, a network optimization engineer who has designed network infrastructure projects across India and Myanmar through implementation partners like Nokia and Ericsson, serving major telecom operators including Airtel, Vodafone, Telenor and Ooredoo, and building networks that serve millions of users.

India's 5G rollout has been phenomenally fast within recent years. However, quality issues like call drops and speed lags are still persistent in many regions. Why is coverage not always translating to consistent performance?

Coverage is fundamentally about geography and ensuring the signal reaches a particular location, while performance is about engineering. For several years, Indian operators have prioritized rapid deployment, which is understandable given the scale and competitive pressure. However, they often don't account for the load level when thousands of users in a dense urban cluster stream video or make VoLTE calls. Multi-layer networks create an additional challenge, requiring continuous optimization.

Working with Nokia, you designed over 100 macro sites for Vodafone's Gujarat expansion, improving coverage by 20% for 72 million people. What separates just achieving coverage on paper from delivering actual user experience on the ground?

The Gujarat project taught me that coverage targets and user experience are two different aspects. That coverage improvement required strategic site selection, antenna configuration and frequency planning tailored to Gujarat’s specific challenges, such as dense urban areas, industrial zones, and rural areas requiring different approaches.

While implementing a project in Myanmar for operators like Telenor and Ooredoo, you achieved an impressive result regarding quality, specifically, reducing handover failures by 30% across a network that serves 54.5 million people. What approaches to network optimization allow you to achieve such a difference?

Handover failures — when calls drop as users move between cell towers — happen primarily due to conflicts in the unique identifiers assigned to these towers. We systematically planned these identifiers and defined clear neighbor relationships to eliminate confusion. The second critical step was data-driven optimization, using drive testing and network analytics to pinpoint where and when failures occur.

One of the challenges you had to resolve in your projects is optimizing performance while dealing with multi-vendor equipment and the complexity of running 2G, 4G, and 5G simultaneously. Currently, Indian operators face similar challenges. What makes multi-vendor 5G optimization difficult, and what's the solution?

Each vendor's equipment has different optimization philosophies, parameter naming conventions, and feature implementations. For example, if you need to optimize handovers, say, between a Nokia 5G site and an Ericsson 4G site, these incompatibilities create integration issues. To develop an efficient solution, you need deep technical knowledge of each vendor's ecosystem, rigorous testing of all handover scenarios and parameter interactions, as well as automation, because it's virtually impossible to manually optimize thousands of multi-vendor and multi-layer cell sites while taking all the interdependencies into account.

As you’ve mentioned, automation played a significant role in successfully implementing network projects. For instance, you've developed automation scripts that reduced manual network planning effort by 50%. How do you see the role of such automation solutions in the Indian market, where the quantity of 5G base stations is rapidly growing?

With India deploying new base stations each month and managing over 500,000 existing sites, automation becomes essential. But the future goes beyond scripts to AI-powered optimization that learns from network performance in real time, automatically detects interference patterns, predicts peak load, and implements changes without human intervention. Indian telecom needs to shift from manual, reactive optimization to automated, predictive network management.

Based on your experience across markets—Myanmar, Gujarat, designing multi-vendor 5G environments—what should Indian operators prioritize right now?

It's necessary to prioritize optimization and automation of existing infrastructure over adding more coverage. Operators need to focus on three areas: upgrading the high-capacity fiber connections that link cell towers back to the core network, establishing intelligent automation platforms for continuous optimization at scale, and hiring optimization engineering talent who will make this infrastructure perform. The 5G infrastructure provides the basis not only for faster consumer internet but also for industry, smart cities, and digital services that will become essential for the economy of the future.