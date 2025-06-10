Plutus Education is a leading online platform offering globally recognized certifications in ACCA, US CMA, and DIBO. Founded by experienced EdTech entrepreneurs, it provides live classes, personalized mentorship, and placement support with top employers.

New Delhi (India), June 10: India's global banking operations system is growing, and so is the demand for investment banking operations professionals. In view of the growing demand, Plutus Education has introduced a diploma course in Investment Banking and Operations (DIBO) that bridges the skill gap and equips graduates to pursue careers in this essential sector.

Backbone of Financial Markets

Investment banking operations is the critical function that ensures the smooth execution of transactions in global finance . From trade life cycle management and settlements to compliance to product control, IB Ops professionals work behind the scenes to ensure that financial markets operate efficiently.

"The investment banking operations market in India is skyrocketing, with 11,600+ openings currently reported across Tier-1 cities and emerging financial hubs. As a preferred destination for global banking operations centres, India offers tremendous opportunities for skilled professionals," expressed Himank Sawhney, Associate Vice President, Plutus Education.

Industry-Driven Curriculum

Sawhney elaborates: "We’ve worked with professionals from the investment banking industry themselves — those working in trade operations, settlements, compliance, and middle office functions. These are the people who know exactly what the market is looking for. Using their inputs, we have designed the curriculum to ensure our learners gain real-world skills employers are looking for."

This synergy provides both theoretical knowledge and practical training, ensuring that DIBO graduates are well-prepared to excel in their roles.

Employability in a Changing Industry

With the expansion of financial institutions, the demand for investment banking operations professionals is on a steady rise. Positions such as Trade Analyst, KYC/AML Analyst, Risk & Compliance Associate, and Reconciliation Analyst have come to be seen as core functions across banks, financial institutions, and fintech companies.

This growing demand is driven by changes in regulations that now focus more on transparency and risk control. In parallel, the rise in IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity deals is creating a steady demand for skilled professionals to manage these complex financial processes efficiently.

Market Potential

India's financial services sector is expected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, creating strong career opportunities for finance graduates and professionals. As global banks expand in India and technology changes how financial transactions are handled, IB Ops will play an even bigger role in the financial system.

Training Future-Ready Professionals

Through practical learning, real-life case studies, and projects based on actual processes used in IB Ops, DIBO trains students to be job-ready. The program is designed with input from industry experts to give students hands-on experience with the tools and systems used by top global banks.

DIBO offers 100% job assurance and prepares students for well-paying roles in India and abroad. With a starting salary of ₹6.5 LPA, professionals can grow into senior roles like Senior Analyst or AVP.

About Plutus Education

Plutus Education is a leading online platform offering globally recognized certifications in ACCA, US CMA, and DIBO. Founded by experienced EdTech entrepreneurs, it provides live classes, personalized mentorship, and placement support with top employers. Plutus Education is committed to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world finance careers.

