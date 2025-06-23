Plexus Neuro Centre in Bangalore launched an aquatic therapy unit for stroke, cerebral palsy, autism, and other neurological disorder recovery.

To recover faster after a stroke, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, and a broad spectrum of neurological disorders

Bangalore, India – Plexus Neuro Centre has opened its state of the art Aquatic Therapy Unit at its Bangalore facility, providing a potent non-invasive rehabilitation tool to persons recovering after stroke, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and other neurological disorders.

This is an advanced program based on the holistic approach of neurorehabilitation that Plexus offers, with the help of the therapeutic properties of water, it provides effective, low-impact therapy. Hydrotherapy, or aquatic therapy, is a form of therapy that uses buoyancy, resistance, and temperature to relieve joint stress, enhance mobility, and aid the healing process of patients who might find conventional land-based therapy painful or discouraging.

The new facility features:

Indoor pool with temperature control

Relaxes the muscles and enhances blood flow.

Underwater treadmill and bicycle equipment

Allows low-impact cardiovascular and gait training to enhance motor skills.

Accessible entrance and changing rooms

It is made to be inclusive and accessible to patients with mobility restrictions.

Observation by trained physiotherapists and occupational therapists

Makes therapy sessions personal, supervised, and secure.

Conditions supported by aquatic therapy at Plexus include:

Stroke

Cerebral palsy

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD)

Traumatic brain injuries

Parkinson’s disease

Multiple sclerosis

Spinal cord injuries

Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

Developmental delays

Chronic back pain and fibromyalgia

Joint replacements

Post-surgical rehabilitation

Anxiety, PTSD, and depression

Patients who receive aquatic therapy at Plexus usually report better muscle tone, posture, coordination, flexibility of joints, and mobility confidence. Every treatment program is completely individualized with a focus on function, dignity, and independence in the long-term.

Award-winning care by experts

Plexus is the first ISO-certified cell research center in India, established by Dr. Na eem Sadiq, a world-famous neurologist and a pioneer in cell-based therapy. Having his research on chronic neurological disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis, Epilepsy, Migraine, and Demyelinating Polyneuropathy recognized internationally, Dr. Sadiq remains at the helm of Plexus with a vision of affordable, innovative care.

Get in touch

Plexus – Bangalore

1 M. 510, HRBR Layout 3rd Block, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560043

WhatsApp: +91 89048 42087 | Phone: +91 93555 33404

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.