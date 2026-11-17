Jodhpur-born, LA-based producer Dhruvraj Singh Bhati is bringing culturally diverse local stories to global audiences through independent films and international collaborations.

Dhruvraj Singh Bhati is a Los Angeles based film and TV Producer hailing from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He recently graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts and his multicultural experience there helped him identify his niche of telling local stories and distributing them globally.

His recent works - Anything for Something, Breakthrough, Manongs, No Loose Ends and Ordinary Men are a testament to the ground breaking steps he has taken in that direction. Set in a wide variety of local areas these films are going to take stories from New Mexico, Toronto, Fillmore, the Midwest and Bell Gardens to audiences across North America and beyond. The goal here is to immerse the audience deeper into these stories by introducing elements from the localities they are set in. “Along with story, the interplay of cultures that surround the characters in the film exposes the audiences to new realities. I call it a micro-dose of tolerance!” - Dhruvraj.

How is this different and unique from what we’ve seen in movies or TV shows?

A large chunk of films that are distributed in the north american market rely heavily on story and character - as they should, but more often than not they tend to put culture on a back-burner. Dhruvraj’s approach as a producer in these films was to hire, collaborate and work with cast and crew that accurately fit the world of these stories too. He’s worked with David Castaneda, Maya Oster, Michael Monasterio, Amarik Singh Khosa, Natalie Jenq, Elise Garner, Martin Luna, Colin Galeste and Jacob Piller to bring these stories to life. These specific collaborations ensured that the environment of these characters become an integral part of the story, thereby ensuring a more accurate representation of local cultures. It’s something that gives the audience a more nuanced and holistic insight into that world.

A full cultural immersion is usually harder to translate on a global scale and while Dhruvraj Singh is also using some of these films as a litmus test of his hypothesis on a smaller North American market, there are production companies like Color Force and wip that are actively investing in books such as Deepti Kapoor’s Age of Vice and William Dalrymple’s The Anarchy to eventually do this at scale. Commercial success of TV shows like Shogūn and movies like Monkey Man and Anatomy of a Fall have certainly exposed the audiences to cultures that are largely unknown to them increasing the demand of more local stories.

Fusing formal training with life experiences

Dhruvraj Singh’s exposure to a plethora of cultural experiences combined with his formal training at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts allow him to produce films that are both palatable and marketable. He spent a significant chunk of his life growing up in Jodhpur before moving to Bengaluru for a triple major degree at Christ (Deemed to be University) in Communication and Media, English and Psychology. His final stint in India was working for an international luxury media brand called ‘LA POLO’ where he spent most of his time travelling across the county, covering the sport of polo and meeting a variety of players. Dhruvraj moved to Los Angeles in 2023 for USC and has since called it home. “It’s the highest concentration of some of the most talented people from across the globe” was his response when we asked him what he loves about Los Angeles. It’s this access to a magnitude of cultures that has helped him hone his niche of specialising in projects that have the capacity to be international co-productions.

Learning from some of the best producing and storytelling faculty in the world at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts like John Watson, Scott Kroopf, Gail Katz, Tom Jacobson Brenda Goodman and Eric Freiser ensured that his fundamentals of storytelling were set in stone before embarking on this journey. Films he has produced have showcased at some of the most prestigious film festivals both nationally and internationally such as the American Pavallion at Cannes, FilAm Creative Film Festival, Screamfest, Vancouver Asian Film Festival and Hawaii International Film Festival among many others.

Where is this industry headed and what’s your advice to up and coming producers?

This industry is at a very interesting juncture right now, on one hand independent cinema has been contributing significantly to box office success while on the other legacy companies like Paramount and Warner Bros. are merging to become Skydance. It’s seemingly a great time to desaturate the scope of stories that are already being told and enter the market to make space for new variants. The audience occasionally enjoys the glimpse of a foreign country with a famous actor in an international co-production or full cultural immersion where a through-line of emotional relatability keeps the audience hooked to the end. A variety of these options show up in the form of independent productions at some of the bigger film festivals, however a new era to greenlight these local stories for production and distribution on a global scale might just be around the corner. With studios merging and audiences opting to watch more culturally diverse and enriched films we’re getting stories like Forgotten Island and Fjord. “This is a great time to push and make some pioneering moves. It’s a business that forces you to be resilient and younger filmmakers are in demand now more than ever because they’ve got nothing to lose” was Dhruvraj’s advice to up and coming producers.

Dhruvraj Singh’s next set of projects include films like Chilango Love Story, Bandido and a TV show titled Unbridled that are currently in development in Los Angeles. Simultaneously he’s also actively starting to develop projects set in India to take his own advice and venture out further as independent producer. Dhruvraj believes that, “There will never be a shortage of good stories to tell, all you have to do is be curious to find them and honest when you tell them.”