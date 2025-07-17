Pepe Price Prediction: 10x Still In Sight, But Analysts Say This Token Has More Room To Run

PEPE shows 10x potential from whale activity and rising wallet use. However, Remittix (RTX), a fintech project addressing global payments, offers stronger long-term growth with real utility.

The PEPE price prediction has once again captured the attention of traders as the frog-themed memecoin hits a major milestone. With wallet activity rising fast and whales scooping up billions of tokens, PEPE is shaping up to be one of the top crypto contenders in July. But while PEPE dominates meme coin headlines, some experts are turning their attention to a rising fintech project, Remittix.

What’s Fueling the Latest PEPE Price Prediction Hype?

A whale just spent $2.68 million on PEPE, buying 227.8 billion tokens in one go. That kind of action has helped push PEPE’s price to $0.00001234. At the same time, IntoTheBlock data shows that 57% of holders are now in profit. This means there’s less pressure to sell, giving bulls a stronger grip on the market. As wallet activity continues to surge, analysts believe PEPE still has a shot at a 10x rally if conditions remain favorable.

source: IntoTheBlock

The renewed optimism around the PEPE price prediction comes as the Ethereum ecosystem experiences a memecoin revival. Wallet churn is up 42%, and active users have jumped nearly 40% week-over-week. This points to a surge in on-chain utility, not just speculation.

Analysts say the number of profitable wallets is an important stat. When most investors are in profit, sudden sell-offs become less likely. Instead, many will hold and hope for even higher returns. Still, some profit-taking may occur, especially from long-term holders who waited out losses. Either way, the overall momentum remains positive for now.

Remittix: Quietly Outpacing Memecoins Like PEPE

While PEPE is making headlines, a new altcoin is quietly becoming one of the best crypto to buy now. Remittix (RTX) is building real utility for the crypto space and has already raised over $16.2 million in its ongoing token event. Over 553 million RTX tokens have been sold at just $0.0811 each.

What makes Remittix different from coins like PEPE? It is solving real problems in the $19 trillion global payments space. Users can send crypto directly to bank accounts across 30+ countries, with support for 40+ tokens and instant FX conversion. With a mobile wallet launching this quarter, the hype is backed by working infrastructure.

Remittix is picking up serious momentum this July. Its growing user base sees the project as a mix of strong fundamentals and high upside potential. Some are even calling it the next XRP or “XRP 2.0.”

$16.2M already raised and climbing fast

Wallet beta launches this quarter

Send crypto straight to real-world bank accounts

Supports over 30 fiat currencies and 40+ tokens

50% bonus still live and $250K giveaway now open

The Bottom Line on PEPE and RTX

The PEPE price prediction points to a possible 10x, but investors are increasingly diversifying into newer projects with real-world value. With whales buying PEPE and retail activity booming, short-term gains are on the table. However, Remittix offers something different, real utility, global reach, and a working product ahead of most presale coins. For anyone looking for the next 100x crypto or the best early stage crypto investment, Remittix is the smarter long-term play.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.