Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Can PEPE Explode to $0.0001 and Overtake Dogecoin, Shiba Inu? Not Before This ETH Meme Coin Beats Them All

Pepe Coin (PEPE) is one of the leading contenders in the ongoing memecoin mania. With a circulating quantity of 420.69 trillion tokens and a market valuation of over $4.85 billion, PEPE is presently trading between $0.00001153 and $0.000012. Many people are discussing how PEPE will get to the $0.0001 level. The coin would need to increase in value by an astounding 733% to 850% to achieve that level, giving it a market valuation of more than $42 billion. This would place it near Dogecoin (DOGE) and ahead of Shiba Inu (SHIB). The true twist, though? PEPE may not be the most popular meme for very long. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new Ethereum-based coin, is now aiming to outperform not only PEPE but all memes.

PEPE Technical Analysis: A Short-Term Surge Before Long-Term Uncertainty?

PEPE’s price action has recently shown signs of resilience. Technical charts reveal that it is holding above a key support level of $0.000010, but there is immediate resistance at $0.0000155. If PEPE breaks its 50-day EMA and continues to move above $0.00002, then reaching $0.0001 remains a challenging goal, but it's not impossible. But if you examine more closely, you'll see specific problems. While PEPE enjoys community hype, its lack of utility and enormous token supply make a full-blown breakout harder to justify on fundamental grounds. With Dogecoin priced at $0.1757 and a market cap of $25.7 billion, overtaking DOGE is a long shot. However, surpassing Shiba Inu (currently at $0.00001263) may be more achievable, especially if PEPE can double in value to around $0.000025, thereby significantly closing the market cap gap.

Meet Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin the Market Didn’t Know It Needed

While PEPE inches forward, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is making massive leaps in the background. Born on a Layer 2 Ethereum chain optimized for meme-centric ecosystems, LILPEPE brings something fresh to the table: ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transactions, and native dApp support—a trifecta that most meme coins can only dream of. But it’s not just about tech. It’s about narrative, and Little Pepe has one of the most compelling origin stories in the meme coin universe. "From the swamps of Solidity and the jungles of JavaScript, a small yet powerful hero emerged—Little Pepe. Just green candles, legendary vibes, and glorious decentralization." LILPEPE’s uniqueness lies in its core philosophy: true memetic power, powered by innovation and decentralization. It's the only chain where sniper bots are rendered useless, preserving fairness for everyday investors—a feature that solves one of the most hated problems in meme coin launches. LILPEPE’s presale success is nothing short of explosive. The token is now in its fifth presale stage, priced at $0.0014 per token, following the rapid sellout of the previous four stages. The current round has already raised nearly $750,000, bringing the total to over $4.47 million.

Analysts Predict 1500x Gains — Beating The Top Meme Coins

Yes, you read that right. Some analysts predict a 1500x price explosion for LILPEPE, with price targets soaring beyond $2 in the long term. That’s not hopium—it’s based on LILPEPE’s low entry price, cutting-edge ecosystem, and growing investor base.

Let’s compare:

PEPE would need a 733–850% increase just to hit $0.0001.

LILPEPE, entering at $0.0014, could achieve exponentially higher returns by leveraging ETH Layer 2 technology and avoiding the pitfalls of bloated supply and outdated tokenomics.

If the roadmap holds, LILPEPE won’t just join the meme coin ranks—it will lead them, as it has already been listed on CoinMarketCap.

Final Verdict: Before PEPE Hits $0.0001, LILPEPE Might Steal the Crown

Pepe Coin has a chance at reaching $0.0001, especially in a bullish market cycle. But the journey will require overcoming significant technical and market hurdles, including fierce competition from SHIB and DOGE. Yet the real story here is the emergence of a challenger—Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—with stronger fundamentals, fresher tokenomics, and an ecosystem designed for long-term relevance. Before PEPE even gets close to DOGE’s throne, LILPEPE could leapfrog them all. With its presale gathering speed, a 1500x price explosion is on the table. Whether you’re a meme coin believer or a utility-maximizer, LILPEPE is the project to watch.



