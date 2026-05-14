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“Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh deliver a fun-filled family entertainer, while Sara Ali Khan, Ayesha Raza emerge as the surprise packages

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“Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh deliver a fun-filled family entertainer, while Sara Ali Khan, Ayesha Raza emerge as the surprise packages

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do delivers entertaining chaos with strong performances, witty humour, and Sara Ali Khan’s surprisingly memorable screen presence.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : May 14, 2026, 12:08 PM IST

“Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh deliver a fun-filled family entertainer, while Sara Ali Khan, Ayesha Raza emerge as the surprise packages
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  • Director - Mudassar Aziz 
  • Cast – Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. 
  • Runtime – 2h2m 
  • Rating – 4 

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do unfolds as a lively situational comedy built on layers of misunderstanding, emotional confusion, and escalating chaos, but what truly holds the film together is the magnetic presence of Sara Ali Khan, who emerges as the undeniable “mass heroine” of the film. Directed by Mudassir Aziz, the film spins a familiar franchise universe into a fresh comedic space where relationships, politics, and personal loyalties constantly collide, creating a domino effect of humorous disasters. While the story revolves around Prajapati Pandey (Ayushmann Khurrana), a forest department officer caught in a web of suspicion involving his wife Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi), his friend Chanchal Kumari (Sara Ali Khan), and another acquaintance Nilofer Khan (Rakul Preet Singh), it is Sara who quietly but firmly takes control of the emotional and comedic rhythm of the narrative. 

From the very beginning, Sara Ali Khan dominates the screen with an effortless mix of charm, spontaneity, and emotional relatability. Her character is written in a way that allows her to oscillate between comic timing and subtle vulnerability, and she executes both with surprising ease. What stands out is how naturally she blends humour with grounded human emotion, making her presence feel both entertaining and relatable. She doesn’t just play for laughs; she brings a lived-in quality to her role that makes even the most absurd situations feel believable. In fact, the first half of the film almost entirely belongs to her. Every time she appears on screen, the energy lifts, the comedy sharpens, and the narrative feels more alive. When she is absent, the film noticeably loses some of its spark, which only reinforces how central her performance is to the film’s rhythm. 

Ayushmann Khurrana delivers a dependable performance as Prajapati Pandey, bringing his usual blend of controlled humour and expressive confusion, but the writing sometimes pushes him into exaggerated territory. Wamiqa Gabbi adds grace and sincerity to her role, grounding the emotional side of the story, while Rakul Preet Singh has limited but impactful screen moments. However, despite the strong ensemble, the film consistently circles back to Sara Ali Khan, whose presence feels like the emotional and comedic anchor of the entire narrative. 

The film itself is structured as a fast-moving comedy of errors, where one misunderstanding leads to another, creating a chain reaction of increasingly absurd situations. The screenplay thrives on this domino effect, and while it is predictable in structure, it remains engaging due to its pacing and character interactions. The humour is situational rather than dialogue-heavy, which works in favour of Sara Ali Khan’s performance, as she elevates even simple moments through her expressions, timing, and natural ease. Her scenes often carry a mix of relatability and light-hearted chaos, making her one of the most enjoyable aspects of the film. 

Director Mudassir Aziz manages to maintain a consistent tone throughout, ensuring that the film never fully slips into confusion despite its chaotic setup. The first half is especially engaging, largely due to Sara’s dominance and the freshness she brings to the narrative flow. The second half shifts more toward ensemble-driven chaos, with the climax delivering energetic comedic payoff, but it is still Sara’s earlier presence that lingers in memory. 

Technically, the film is competent, with crisp editing that keeps the pacing tight and a background score that supports both comedic and tense moments effectively. The visual effects, especially the CGI elements, add a polished layer to the storytelling. However, some songs feel inserted rather than integrated, slightly disrupting the narrative flow. 

Hats off to Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra under T-Series Films and B. R. Studios, for making a worthy, yet standalone sequel, which is fun, family-friendly comedy that succeeds more in moments than in consistency. But what truly makes it worth watching is Sara Ali Khan’s performance, which brings a refreshing mix of comedy, emotional relatability, and effortless screen presence. She doesn’t just participate in the film—she elevates it. In fact, the movie feels most alive when she is on screen, and noticeably quieter when she is not. For audiences looking for light-hearted entertainment with a standout performance, this film is ultimately a Sara Ali Khan show—and she owns it completely. 

 

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