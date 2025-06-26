A girl's public sheet mask in Mumbai Metro sparks viral debate on private acts, influencer culture, and evolving social norms.

When private rituals go public, who draws the line?

Initially reported as an incident on the Delhi Metro (which has its fair share of viral public antics), the girl later clarified in a follow-up video that the scene actually took place in the Mumbai Metro.

There has been an increased influx of new career options, with one of the most popular choices of becoming an influencer. These ‘influencers’ so to say are actively paving the way for a new kind of work-life balance, where the world is their office, even a metro. This has blurred the lines between public and private spaces, especially when vlogging in a cafeteria, shooting in the garden etc. are now normalised. In this context, when people saw a girl applying a hydrating sheet mask on her face, in the train, they immediately thought of her to be an influencer caught in the desperate act of trying to gain followers.

Looks like the Gods up there definitely liked this ‘influencer’, as her stunt went viral, overnight. This urged the girl to create a follow-up video, reacting to all the online attention she was getting. The girl was extremely nonchalant in her approach to the mixed reviews she received. Holding a Tony Moly mask in her hand and sporting a huge grin, she reiterated that it was her choice to do skincare, literally anywhere.

People may or may not agree with influencing being a viable career path even still, but what we can take from all of this, is to reflect on our social norms. Norms are ever-evolving, but we as a collectivist culture are not. How many more such acts of rebellion must the current generation perform to draw attention to a dated way of thinking?

