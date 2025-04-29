INSIGHTS
Parivahan Sewa, launched by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India, is a transformative digital platform designed to streamline and digitize transport-related services across the country. Aimed at enhancing convenience, transparency, and efficiency, the Parivahan Sewa portal (parivahan.gov.in) serves as a one-stop solution for citizens to access services related to driving licences, vehicle registration, permits, tax payments, and more.
This article provides a detailed overview of the driving licence and vehicle-related services offered by Parivahan Sewa, along with step-by-step processes, eligibility criteria, and benefits.
Parivahan Sewa is an e-Governance initiative that integrates various transport-related services into a single online platform, reducing the need for physical visits to Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). The portal is divided into two main modules:
Sarathi Parivahan: Focuses on driving licence-related services, such as applying for a learner’s licence, permanent driving licence, renewals, and duplicates.
Vahan Parivahan: Covers vehicle-related services, including registration, ownership transfers, permits, and tax payments.
The platform, developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), offers 24/7 accessibility, digital document management, and real-time status tracking, making it a vital tool for vehicle owners and drivers. Additionally, the mParivahan mobile app extends these services to smartphones, available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and Marathi.
Driving licences in India are governed by the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which mandates that no person can drive a motor vehicle in a public place without a valid driving licence. Parivahan Sewa simplifies the process of obtaining and managing driving licences through its Sarathi Parivahan module. Below are the key driving licence services offered:
There are two primary types of driving licences in India:
Learner’s Licence (LL): A temporary licence valid for six months, allowing individuals to practice driving under supervision. It is a prerequisite for obtaining a permanent driving licence. The minimum age for a learner’s licence is 16 for motorcycles without gear (up to 50cc) and 18 for other vehicles.
Permanent Driving Licence (DL): A full licence that permits independent driving. Applicants must hold a valid learner’s licence for at least 30 days and pass a driving test to obtain it. The minimum age is 18 for non-transport vehicles and 20 for transport vehicles.
To apply for a driving licence, applicants must meet the following requirements:
Medical Fitness: Applicants must meet physical and mental fitness standards as per the Motor Vehicles Act. A medical certificate (Form 1A) is required for applicants aged 40 and above or for transport vehicle licences.
Knowledge of Traffic Rules: A basic understanding of traffic laws and regulations is mandatory, tested through a written or online exam for the learner’s licence.
Documents Required:
Proof of Identity: Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, etc.
Proof of Address: Aadhaar card, utility bill (not older than three months), Voter ID, etc.
Proof of Age: Birth certificate, 10th-grade mark sheet, Passport, etc.
Passport-sized Photographs: Recent photos meeting specified requirements.
Learner’s Licence: Required for permanent DL applications.
Application Fees: Fees vary by state and licence type. Check the Sarathi Parivahan website for details.
Visit parivahan.gov.in and navigate to “Online Services” > “Driving Licence Related Services.”
Select your state and click “Apply for Learner’s Licence.”
Fill out the application form with personal details (name, age, address, vehicle type).
Upload required documents (identity, address, age proof, photographs).
Pay the application fee online.
Book a slot for the learner’s test, which is often available online in many states.
Pass the test on traffic rules and regulations to receive the learner’s licence.
After holding a learner’s licence for at least 30 days (within 6 months), visit parivahan.gov.in and select “Apply for Driving Licence.”
Enter your learner’s licence number, date of birth, and captcha code, then click “Get DL Details.”
Complete the application form and upload documents (Form 1/1A, learner’s licence, photographs).
Pay the fee and book a driving test slot.
Attend the driving test at the RTO, where an examiner assesses your driving skills (e.g., parallel parking, turning, stopping).
Upon passing, the permanent driving licence is issued and mailed to your address.
Driving licences are valid for 20 years or until the holder reaches age 50, whichever is earlier (5 years for commercial licences). To renew:
Go to parivahan.gov.in, select “Driving Licence Related Services,” and choose your state.
Click “Apply for DL Renewal” and enter your driving licence number, date of birth, and captcha.
Upload documents (Form 1A for transport vehicles, address proof, age proof, photographs).
Pay the renewal fee online.
Visit the RTO on the scheduled date for document verification.
The renewed licence is mailed to your registered address.
If a driving licence is lost, damaged, or destroyed:
Visit parivahan.gov.in, select “Apply for Duplicate DL,” and choose your state.
Enter your driving licence number, date of birth, and captcha, then click “Get DL Details.”
Fill out Form 2, provide details of the original licence, and upload supporting documents.
Pay the fee and book an RTO appointment.
After verification, the duplicate licence is mailed to your address.
International Driving Permit (IDP): Apply through Parivahan Sewa for driving abroad. Requires a valid permanent DL and additional documents (visa, passport).
Add Vehicle Category: Use Form 8 to add a new vehicle class to your existing licence.
Change of Address: Update address details online with proof of new address.
DL Status Tracking: Check application status using your application or DL number.
Online Fee Payment and Document Upload: Pay fees and upload documents digitally.
Appointment Booking: Schedule driving tests or RTO visits.
The driving test for a permanent licence includes:
Written Test: Assesses knowledge of traffic rules, road signs, and safety regulations (often part of the learner’s test).
Practical Test: Conducted at the RTO, where applicants demonstrate driving skills, including:
Basic maneuvers (starting, stopping, turning).
Parking (parallel or reverse).
Driving in traffic conditions.
If an applicant fails, they can reapply after a waiting period (varies by state).
The Vahan Parivahan module of Parivahan Sewa offers a wide range of vehicle-related services, simplifying processes that once required multiple RTO visits. Below are the key services:
Vehicle registration is mandatory for all motor vehicles in India. Parivahan Sewa facilitates:
New Vehicle Registration:
Visit parivahan.gov.in, select “Vehicle Related Services,” and choose your state.
Enter vehicle details (VIN, chassis number, engine number).
Upload documents (insurance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, address proof).
Pay the registration fee and road tax online.
Book an RTO appointment for verification.
Receive the Registration Certificate (RC) after approval.
Renewal of Registration: Non-transport vehicles require renewal after 15 years, valid for 5 years. Upload documents and pay fees online.
Duplicate RC: Apply for a duplicate RC if lost or damaged, similar to the duplicate DL process.
To transfer vehicle ownership:
Visit parivahan.gov.in and select “Transfer of Ownership.”
Provide vehicle details, buyer/seller information, and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the original RTO.
Upload documents (Form 29, Form 30, insurance, PUC).
Pay the fee and schedule an RTO visit.
The RC is updated with the new owner’s details.
Parivahan Sewa offers permits for commercial vehicles:
Goods Carrier Permit: For vehicles transporting goods.
Passenger Carrier Permit: For vehicles carrying passengers.
National Permit: For inter-state commercial vehicle operations.
Apply online by submitting vehicle details, insurance, and PUC certificates.
Road tax varies by state and vehicle type (based on weight, engine capacity, seating capacity). To pay:
Navigate to “Checkpost Tax” on parivahan.gov.in.
Enter the vehicle’s VIN and click “Get Details.”
Calculate and pay the tax online via the payment gateway.
Download the receipt for records.
To check and pay traffic fines:
Visit the e-Challan section on parivahan.gov.in.
Enter the vehicle number, DL number, or challan number, and solve the captcha.
View challan details and pay online.
Receive a transaction ID and confirmation via SMS.
Book a VIP or preferred vehicle number:
Go to the “Fancy Number Booking” section.
Check number availability and place a bid.
Pay the required fee upon selection.
Hypothecation Termination: Remove a loan lien from the RC using Form 35.
PUC Certificate Verification: Check the validity of the Pollution Under Control certificate.
Vehicle Scrapping: Initiate the scrapping process with online documentation.
Dealer Point Registration: Services for vehicle dealers to register new vehicles.
Vehicle Recall Information: Access manufacturer recall and safety campaign details.
The Parivahan Sewa portal offers numerous advantages:
Convenience: Access services anytime, anywhere, reducing RTO visits.
Transparency: Track application status, view fee structures, and access real-time updates.
Reduced Paperwork: Digital document uploads minimize physical paperwork.
Time and Cost Savings: Online processes save travel and waiting time.
Digital Documents: Use mParivahan or DigiLocker to store and present digital DLs and RCs, accepted nationwide under the IT Act, 2000.
Nationwide Access: Services are standardized across states, with state-specific RTO dashboards.
Improved Record Management: Digital storage enhances data retrieval and administration.
The mParivahan app, available on Google Play and Apple Stores, extends Parivahan Sewa’s functionality to mobile devices. Key features include:
Access to digital DL and RC.
Checking vehicle details (owner name, RC status, insurance, PUC).
E-Challan status and payment.
Application status tracking.
Emergency services like nearby RTO or police station contacts.
While Parivahan Sewa has revolutionized transport services, users may face challenges such as:
Technical Issues: Website glitches or slow processing times.
Document Upload Errors: Issues with file formats or sizes.
State-Specific Variations: Differences in fees, processes, or RTO requirements.
For assistance, contact:
Email: helpdesk-sarathi@gov.in
Phone: Available from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (check parivahan.gov.in for numbers).
Web Information Manager: Ms. Dharkat R Luikang (for technical queries).
Parivahan Sewa has transformed the way Indians manage driving licences and vehicle-related tasks, making processes more accessible, transparent, and efficient. By offering a wide range of services—from learner’s licence applications to vehicle registration and e-challan payments—the platform empowers citizens to handle transport-related needs with ease. The mParivahan app and digital document integration further enhance convenience, aligning with India’s Digital India initiative. Whether you’re a new driver or a vehicle owner, Parivahan Sewa is an indispensable tool for navigating the complexities of transport administration in India.
For the latest updates, fees, or specific state guidelines, visit the official Parivahan Sewa website at parivahan.gov.in.
Disclaimer
(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)
