Oxymed CPAP & BiLevel PAP 2.0 Range Explained: Which Model is Right for You?

The Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) device market has undergone tremendous change in the last several years. Although CPAP therapy is the standard care for OSA, today's machines provide a wide variety of therapy options, such as auto-adjusting pressure support to non-invasive advanced ventilation for complex sleep apnea disorders.

The Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) device market has undergone tremendous change in the last several years. Although CPAP therapy is the standard care for OSA, today's machines provide a wide variety of therapy options, such as auto-adjusting pressure support to non-invasive advanced ventilation for complex sleep apnea disorders.

Instead of a one size fits all solution, Oxymed's second generation PAP line introduces 4 new PAP models to meet patient needs in a variety of ways. This range includes the SleepEasy 2.0, AirSmart Auto 2.0, AirSmart ST25 2.0 and the flagship AirSmart ST30 2.0. Each model is designed for a different clinical use, yet they have a similar design philosophy and some hardware improvements.

Two Product Categories

The simplest method of figuring out the new lineup is to split it in two categories.

These devices, the SleepEasy 2.0 and AirSmart Auto 2.0, are designed mainly for patients suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). These machines are designed to treat CPAP and BiLevel therapy which helps maintain open airways while sleeping.

AirSmart ST25 2.0 and AirSmart ST30 2.0, on the other hand, are for patients who need more sophisticated respiratory support. They can be used in patients with COPD, Overlap Syndrome, Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome, Neuromuscular Disorders and certain patients with Central Sleep Apnea (CSA), where back-up ventilation or ventilation volume targeted therapy may be necessary.

What’s New in the Second Generation?

Rather than redesigning each model individually, Oxymed has introduced several improvements across the entire 2.0 series.

All four devices now feature a redesigned three-button interface, combining the familiar rotary navigation dial with dedicated Therapy Start/Stop and Home buttons. The updated controls simplify everyday operation and make navigating through menus considerably faster.

The humidifier has also been redesigned. Previous-generation machines used a detachable humidifier, whereas the new models incorporate an integrated humidification chamber, resulting in a cleaner and more compact design.

Another notable improvement is the inclusion of a built-in SD card capable of storing approximately two years of therapy data. Wi-Fi connectivity has also been simplified, allowing users to connect the machine directly to a wireless network for automatic cloud synchronisation. In addition, the display interface has received subtle visual refinements, giving the devices a more modern appearance.

Single Pack vs Tripack

Most models in the new lineup are available in Single Pack and Tripack variants, with the primary differences lying in the accessories included.

The Tripack version adds three premium features: Airtel 4G SIM support for automatic cloud synchronisation without requiring Wi-Fi, a wireless Bluetooth pulse oximeter that continuously records oxygen saturation (SpO₂) and pulse rate alongside therapy data, and a heated breathing tube that helps reduce condensation inside the tubing while maintaining consistent humidity throughout the night.

For users who value remote monitoring and additional comfort, the Tripack offers a more comprehensive package.

Oxymed SleepEasy 2.0

The SleepEasy 2.0 serves as the entry point into the new lineup and is designed specifically for patients requiring conventional CPAP therapy for obstructive sleep apnea.

With a pressure range of 4–20 cmH₂O, it supports two therapy modes: Fixed Pressure CPAP and AutoCPAP. The AutoCPAP mode automatically adjusts pressure throughout the night according to the patient’s breathing requirements, while Fixed CPAP delivers a constant pressure as prescribed by the clinician.

The Oxymed SleepEasy 2.0 is priced at ₹39,500 for the Single Pack, while the fully equipped Tripack version is available for ₹46,000.

Oxymed AirSmart Auto 2.0

The AirSmart Auto 2.0 expands on the SleepEasy platform by introducing bilevel therapy.

Supporting pressures from 4–25 cmH₂O, it offers CPAP, AutoCPAP, Fixed BiLevel, and Auto BiLevel modes. By providing separate inspiratory (IPAP) and expiratory (EPAP) pressures, the machine can improve comfort for patients who require higher treatment pressures or find standard CPAP therapy difficult to tolerate.

The AirSmart Auto 2.0 is priced at ₹47,750 for the Single Pack, while the Tripack version costs ₹54,000.

Oxymed AirSmart ST25 2.0

The AirSmart ST25 2.0 marks the transition from sleep apnea therapy to advanced respiratory support.

It supports pressures up to 25 cmH₂O and includes CPAP, Spontaneous (S), Timed (T), and Spontaneous/Timed (S/T) modes. These modes are commonly used in patients who require backup ventilation rather than conventional CPAP therapy.

A key distinction is that Volume Assured Technology (VAT) is available exclusively with the Tripack version. This mode allows clinicians to set a target tidal volume while the machine automatically adjusts pressure support to help maintain the desired ventilation.

The AirSmart ST25 2.0 starts at ₹51,000 for the Single Pack, while the Tripack version is priced at ₹57,750.

Oxymed AirSmart ST30 2.0

At the top of the range sits the AirSmart ST30 2.0, the company’s most advanced PAP device.

Rather than specialising in a single therapy category, the ST30 combines virtually every therapy mode available across the lineup into one platform. It supports CPAP, AutoCPAP, Auto BiLevel, Spontaneous (S), Timed (T), Spontaneous/Timed (S/T), Volume Assured Technology (VAT), and Pressure Control (PC) modes, while extending the maximum therapy pressure to 30 cmH₂O.

Pressure Control mode is exclusive to the ST30 and enables clinicians to configure inspiratory time and backup respiratory rate while delivering controlled-pressure ventilation. Combined with the higher pressure capability, this makes the ST30 particularly suitable for sleep laboratories, hospitals, respiratory clinics, nursing homes, and advanced home ventilation users.

Unlike the other models in the range, the AirSmart ST30 2.0 is offered exclusively as a Tripack and is priced at ₹62,500.

Which Model Should You Choose?

The ideal machine depends entirely on the therapy prescribed by your physician.

Patients requiring standard AutoCPAP therapy for obstructive sleep apnea are likely to find the SleepEasy 2.0 sufficient.

Those who require bilevel therapy or higher treatment pressures may benefit from the AirSmart Auto 2.0, which introduces both fixed and automatic bilevel modes.

For patients requiring advanced respiratory support, the AirSmart ST25 2.0 provides S, T, S/T, and optional VAT therapy, while the AirSmart ST30 2.0 delivers the broadest range of ventilation modes, including Pressure Control, higher pressure capability, and all the advanced therapies available within the lineup.

Choosing the Right Device

Although all four machines belong to the same 2.0 series, they are designed for different clinical requirements.

The SleepEasy 2.0 is intended for patients who require standard CPAP or AutoCPAP therapy for obstructive sleep apnea. The AirSmart Auto 2.0 builds on this by adding fixed and auto BiLevel modes, making it suitable for patients who require higher pressures or greater comfort during therapy.

For patients requiring advanced respiratory support, the AirSmart ST25 2.0 introduces S, T and S/T ventilation modes, with Volume Assured Technology available in the Tripack variant. Sitting at the top of the range, the AirSmart ST30 2.0 combines all of these therapy modes with Pressure Control ventilation and a higher maximum pressure of 30 cmH₂O, making it the most versatile device in the lineup.

By introducing four clearly differentiated models instead of a single all-purpose machine, Oxymed has created a portfolio that caters to a wide spectrum of PAP therapy requirements, from routine obstructive sleep apnea management to advanced non-invasive respiratory support.