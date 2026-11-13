Osama Ahmad Khan Got Recognised in Dubai for His Entrepreneurial Vision and Support for the Arts

Osama Ahmad Khan, Founder and Managing Director of OKSA Developer, is an accomplished architect and entrepreneur recognized in Dubai for his contributions to real estate innovation and his passion for promoting arts, culture, and creative communities.

Osama Ahmad Khan, a native Indian architect, investor, and entrepreneur, heads OKSA Developer serving as Founder and Managing Director. Recently, a cultural gathering in Dubai honored him for his innovative business mindset and his deep appreciation for arts and culture.



The event celebrated Osama’s genuine influence in the fields of architecture and real estate in the UAE, as well as his passion for backing the arts and inspiring new creative contributors. It wasn’t only about honoring a single individual—it was about uniting entrepreneurs, financiers, and artists to ignite a wider passion for art and culture.



Having more than ten years of experience, Osama has developed a diverse career in architecture and design, engineering advisory services, managing projects, as well as real estate development. Since 2012, he’s worked to merge fresh, creative ideas with real-world practicality, leaving his mark on both residential and commercial projects throughout the UAE.

A major milestone in his professional life happened in 2013, when he joined Al Gafry Consulting Architects & Engineers in the role of Design Architect. He didn’t just stay in that role—in the following years, he continued to advance. From 2015 to 2016, he accepted the duties of Assistant Manager and Design Architect. After that, he took on the roles of General Manager and Architect, heading the company from 2016 all the way to 2021. That year, he became the owner and Managing Director.



With him at the helm, Al Gafry completed more than 650 projects throughout Dubai. They took care of everything: architectural and engineering design, interior design, project management, and site supervision. The organization expanded further, establishing offices at Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, which enabled them to establish a strong foothold across additional Emirates.



Building on all this experience, Osama launched OKSA Developer in June 2024. His goal? Build real estate where modern architecture meets innovative, lifestyle-driven design and strong investment potential.



OKSA’s collection includes projects such as The Eighty One, a custom luxury villa in Al Furjan; The Eighty Three; and Aristo, a G+4 storey residential building located in Dubai South. Every project shows the company’s knack for blending sharp architectural planning with buyers’ true desires—and what benefits investors—in Dubai’s fast-moving property scene.



Osama’s experience as an architect and investor deeply impacts the way he approaches development. He effortlessly balances effective design, useful functionality, and economic judgment throughout every stage of a project. The education he gained at Al Gafry continues to support the way OKSA Developer prioritizes design in its real estate ventures.



But Osama Ahmad Khan is more than architecture and investment. He’s got a passion towards the arts too. It was evident as he participated in a cultural festival in the city of Dubai—clearly, he wishes to support artists gain recognition and create opportunities for them.



At the event, Osama Ahmad Khan shared, “I have always possessed a genuine appreciation for art and the creativity artists bring to society. Art connects people, preserves cultural heritage, and inspires the next generation. I want to support artists however I can and help create spaces where their talent gets the recognition it deserves.”



He talked about the significance of cultural platforms—they provide artists with a space to display their creations, connect with new audiences, and receive the recognition they deserve. Creative expression, he said, is more than just decorating a space; it preserves cultural identity and generates new ideas.



For Osama, backing the arts goes beyond mere patronage—it's how he contributes to building a lively community in which individuals from diverse backgrounds exchange ideas and demonstrate their abilities. He has consistently recognized cultural projects, and it aligns seamlessly with his work philosophy: embrace innovation, collaborate, and design meaningful spaces.



When Osama Ahmad Khan was recognized in Dubai, it was a big deal, not only because of his business chops, but because it acknowledged how much he cares about arts and culture shaping society as a whole.



Looking forward, Osama aims to continue expanding OKSA Developer’s real estate portfolio, but he’s not chasing size alone—design, modern lifestyles, and smart investments stay front and center for him. And he’s made it clear: supporting the arts isn’t a side project. For Osama, it’s all about building places and communities where creative culture and city life grow together.



