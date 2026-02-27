Chef Vetri Selvan is a prominent restaurant consultant specializing in scaling South Indian cuisine through standardized SOPs, menu engineering, and cost-efficient airport operations.

With the growth of the organized food service industry in India, which is being experienced in airports and the international markets, the operational systems are taking a central role in growth. Chef Vetri Selvan is a restaurant consultant based in Karnataka and operates in this organized sector of hospitality industry.

Selvan has more than 20 years of experience in India and North America, and his work is based on menu engineering, cost control, documentation of standard operating procedures (SOP's) and multi-unit scalability.

Under his leadership as Corporate Chef with Wrapafella, a quick-service brand based in Bengaluru that has operations in key airports, the company grew to have six outlets in nine months. Monthly revenue reported rose to about 80 lakhs as compared to about 22 lakhs in this period. Written SOPs, centralized production control, standard recipes and food cost monitoring systems facilitated the expansion.

Airport food operations require inventory accuracy, compliance with regulatory standards, rapid service cycles, and uniform product output across units. His role involved process documentation, kitchen workflow design, staff training frameworks, and cost ratio oversight. Internal performance tracking during this period indicated improvements in food cost consistency and ticket time stabilization across units.

In addition to domestic airport operations, Selvan has provided consulting input related to adaptation of South Indian cuisine for international markets. His advisory association connected to the Seattle branch of MTR (Mavalli Tiffin Rooms) involved ingredient mapping, training alignment, and compliance adjustments to meet U.S. food service standards while retaining defined menu formats.

Selvan is the author of Healing Thindi, a documented study of traditional South Indian dietary systems, including millet-based food preparation models. The book carries an ISBN and is commercially distributed through retail and digital platforms. The publication outlines process documentation and structured preparation methods rather than anecdotal narrative.

He has been recognized as Karnataka Restaurant Consultant / Food Service Consultant of the Year at the South India Edition of the Food Connoisseurs India Convention. Such recognition's reflect peer-level acknowledgement within organized hospitality networks.

His professional exposure includes advisory interaction within multinational institutional food environments operating under global compliance frameworks. In these settings, performance parameters typically include food cost percentages, waste control, inventory ratios, and margin sensitivity.

India’s food service industry continues to formalize, with increasing emphasis on documentation, scalability, and financial accountability. Multi-unit growth, airport concessions, and cross-border adaptation require structured operational design rather than individual kitchen-based execution.

Selvan’s work reflects participation in this segment of the industry, focusing on converting traditional cuisine into replicable, documented, and performance-monitored formats suitable for regulated environments.

The expansion of South Indian cuisine into structured commercial settings increasingly depends on standardized systems, measurable outputs, and process-driven management.