Opinion: The principle of ‘Karma Yoga’ above reaction - How Yogi Adityanath conveyed the message of 'selfless action' amid the Maulana Abdullah controversy

A controversial remark by Bihar-based cleric Maulana Abdullah Salim regarding the mother of CM Yogi Adityanath has generated significant public outrage. Protests are being reported from Varanasi to the state capital Lucknow, and complaints have been filed at dozens of police stations across UP.

Over the past few days, an objectionable statement has triggered widespread reactions across Uttar Pradesh. A controversial remark made by Bihar-based cleric Maulana Abdullah Salim regarding the mother of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has generated significant public outrage in the state. Protests are being reported from Varanasi to the state capital Lucknow, and complaints have been filed against the cleric in nearly 83 police stations across Uttar Pradesh. What began with a complaint lodged in Balrampur, soon spread across several districts, with growing demands for strict action and arrest of the accused. However, parallel to these developments, another aspect has emerged with equal clarity - the silent but strong demonstration of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s adherence to the principle of 'Karma Yoga'.

The steadfast path of selfless action

The conduct of public leadership in recent days presents an example of how governance can rise above personal attacks and remain focused on the broader welfare of society, responding to the demands of time and circumstance. At a time when political and social discourse is often dominated by reactions and sharp statements, the approach adopted stood out for its restraint. Rather than engaging directly with the controversy through public reactions, attention remained directed toward advancing the development agenda of the state. In many ways, it appeared as though the dust of controversy had been left outside the threshold of governance, while the responsibilities of public office continued to serve as the principal guiding force behind ongoing administrative efforts.

Expanding public reaction to the controversial remark

Following the alleged remarks by Maulana Abdullah Salim, protests began to surface in multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh. In Varanasi, activists of the Hindu Yuva Vahini staged demonstrations and burned effigies, while in Lucknow, youths gathered at Atal Chowk demanding immediate action and arrest of the accused. After the complaint submitted by the BJP district president in Balrampur, police registered a case, and similar complaints began to be filed across various districts. Within a short span of time, the number of such complaints rose to nearly 83 police stations across the state. The reaction was not confined to Uttar Pradesh alone. In Bihar, the home state of the cleric, public anger is also being reported in certain quarters. In that sense, the response to the incident reflects not merely a political reaction, but also a broader emotional response from sections of society that viewed the remark as a violation of the dignity which is expected in public discourse. Many have demanded strict action to ensure that such statements are not repeated in the future.

Restraint instead of reaction

In political life, it is often observed that controversial statements trigger a cycle of reactions and counter-reactions. Statements are frequently answered with further statements, and accusations are followed by counter-accusations, creating an extended cycle of political debate. However, in this particular episode, the approach adopted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appears notably different. He neither issued a direct public response to the remark nor attempted to convert the matter into a political confrontation.

Steady and consistent continuity of governance

Political discourse often becomes dominated by sharp rhetoric and intense debates. Social media platforms, public forums, and political gatherings can quickly amplify controversies and turn them into central issues of discussion. Governance, however, operates differently. Policy decisions, developmental initiatives, and administrative processes move forward steadily and consistently, often away from the noise of public debate. In the present circumstances in Uttar Pradesh, this contrast has become clearly visible. On one side is the loud discourse surrounding the controversy, and on the other side is the silent yet strongly efficient functioning of governance. The silence personally maintained by Yogi Adityanath in this matter reflects this distinction. It does not signify inaction, but rather a conscious prioritization of duty and responsibility over immediate reaction.

Work as the most meaningful response

It is often said that work itself becomes the most effective response to criticism or controversy. Observing the activities of the state leadership over the past few days appears to reinforce this perspective, as governance and public service initiatives have continued to move forward without interruption. At a time when the ongoing controversy itself relates to an alleged insult directed toward a woman, the occasion of International Women’s Day was used to reiterate the government’s commitment to women’s dignity, safety, and empowerment. Women were described as a fundamental source of creation, values, and inspiration in society, and emphasis was placed on expanding opportunities for them. Through initiatives such as the Pink Rozgar Mahakumbh, employment opportunities were facilitated for thousands of women, while successful women entrepreneurs were encouraged as role models for others.

During the same period, development projects worth approximately ₹300 crore were approved for the comprehensive development of the Braj region, and a high-tech tourism police station was inaugurated in Vrindavan to strengthen safety and visitor services. Several programmes related to healthcare and public security were also undertaken. Additionally, through the Janata Darshan programme, grievances brought forward by citizens from across the state were heard directly, with officials instructed to ensure their timely resolution.

Taken together, these developments highlight a governance approach that emphasizes continued administrative engagement and public outreach even amid controversy. The public response visible in recent days also suggests that sections of society interpret such moments through the lens of broader political identity and sentiment, which in turn shapes the intensity of reactions seen on the ground.

(Patanjali Mishra regularly contributes insightful articles on a wide range of social and educational issues to various magazines and newspapers).