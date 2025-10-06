Odisha’s Bali Jatra to make historic debut in British Parliament

From Timeless Maritime Traditions to Global Partnerships: Honouring Odisha’s Legacy, Showcasing India’s Strength, and Building a Sustainable Future

London, UK, Cuttack India — Bali Jatra is the ancient maritime festival of Odisha. The festival It will be making its historic debut in the British Parliament this November. This way, it is poised to enter the global spotlight. For the first time, the centuries-old celebration will open at the House of Lords on 14 November. It will open a dynamic two day program. This program will be bringing together international leaders, scholars, and cultural influencers. They will be brought under the banner “Ancient Maritime Glory to Sustainable Futures.” The festivities will continue on 15 November. An international trade fair and cultural gala in Croydon will also be held.

Odisha was once known as Kalinga. It was a distinguished maritime force as far back as 400 BCE. Its pioneering Sadhabas navigated the legendary Boita ships. It forged active trade. It also forged diplomatic links with Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Thailand. It is an early example of cross cultural diplomacy. Today, Odisha’s Bali Jatra in Cuttack keeps this history alive. They do it by celebrating the journeys and cultural exchanges of its forebears.

Organising Secretary Dr Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak FRSA, OSUK (CIC) said that this landmark event in the British Parliament ensures Odisha’s maritime legacy and cultural pride will take their place on the world stage. The initiative is brought to you by Xpertnest. Xpertnest is led by British-Odia entrepreneur and philanthropist Arun Kar. Arun Kar’s is very passionate for his home state Odisha. This passion has been the driving force behind his visionary and pioneering initiatives.

Sweta Mohanty is spokesperson for the organising committee. She noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken many times about India’s historic maritime bonds. She continued, “By launching Bali Jatra UK 2025 in London, we hope to create not just a celebration, but a vital forum for dialogue on ancient trade, civilisational heritage, and their relevance in contemporary times.”

Bali Jatra’s legacy extends beyond trade. These maritime routes were true conduits for culture, values, and co-existence. The organisers aim to inspire debate around climate action, sustainability, and South-South cooperation. Global South is home to most of the world’s population. It will be underscoring the contemporary importance of the Global South with booming economies and unmatched cultural wealth.

Mohanty further added, “This is the lasting symbol of Bali Jatra, shared journeys and a future shaped by collaboration and heritage. Our theme at the House of Lords reflects this spirit: ‘Ancient Maritime Glory to Sustainable Futures.’”

Additionally, the organisers highlighted that Bali Jatra has already been inscribed in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage. It has been done by the Sangeet Natak Akademi. The Government of Odisha is also actively pursuing UNESCO recognition. A lot of efforts are being done for showcasing Odisha’s rich maritime heritage on a global stage. They emphasised that this initiative strongly supports that effort.

Leadership and Event Structure

The Bali Jatra UK 2025 is being organized by the Odisha Society of the United Kingdom CIC (OSUK CIC), registration number 15201747. The main organising secretaries are Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak FRSA and Partha Sarathi Panda. The spokesperson is Ms. Sweta Mohanty. Other directors of OSUK CIC are Dipti Mohanty, Salil Kumar Das, Dr. Prakash Kumar Dey, Pravat Mishra, Srikanta Kumar Padhi, and Susmita Rajhansha.

The core committee members are Subhakant Das, Biren Patnaik, Debi Das, Preeti Rath, Subhranshu Barpanda, Satya Sidhartha, Bishnu Panigrahi, Sitansu Sahoo, Sabita Pradhan, Vikash Pradhan, Minaketan Panda, Ratikant Dwibedi, Bibhuti Patra, Tarun Kumar Das, Subhaprada Sudehna, and Rina Meher. This team worked hard to make the event possible.

It will be held in association with Xpertnest (a global leader in digital transformation and sustainable innovation). Invitations span Indian and British parliamentarians, UK royal family members, policymakers, business leaders, and academics. It is a testament to the event’s international scope.

Major Programme Highlights of Bali Jatra UK 2025

Day One: House of Lords, British Parliament: It will include keynote speeches by invited Heads of State of India, Srilanka, Vietnam, Mynmar, Bangladesh, Maldieves and Nigeria. Another highlight will be high-level panel dialogues on maritime history and sustainable futures. There will be a awards ceremony honouring excellence in heritage and sustainability.

Day Two: Croydon Trade Fair and Gala: This day will feature international business pavilions with global partners. Cultural exhibitions and performances will be there. Another highlight will be Food festival with a focus on Odia cuisine.

The Global South Maritime Heritage Summit / Bali Jatra UK aims to position maritime heritage as a bridge between history, trade, and sustainability. It will be creating a powerful global platform for dialogue and collaboration. For us, it is about showcasing leadership in convening international stakeholders to explore opportunities in heritage preservation, sustainable innovation, and global commerce. For India, the summit strengthens its maritime legacy and global presence. It reinforces its role as a leader of the Global South and a driver of sustainable economic growth. For Odisha, it is a historic opportunity to spotlight the timeless tradition of Bali Jatra on the world stage. It will be celebrating its rich cultural identity while unlocking new avenues in tourism, trade, and international investment. Importantly, the event is designed to be inclusive. They will be inviting participation from diverse communities across the UK and beyond, and not limited to the Odia diaspora alone.