Odisha Land Deal Under Scrutiny: JSW–POSCO Project Raises Questions

Dhenkanal, Odisha: What began as a promise of industrial growth in 2006 has, over two decades, turned into a deeply contested land saga—one that villagers now say has left them dispossessed. At the centre of the controversy is a proposed ₹35,000 crore steel project involving JSW Steel and POSCO, to be built on land whose transfer history is now under scrutiny by affected communities and activists.

The story dates back to 2006, when nearly 887 acres of fertile agricultural land in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district was allotted to Lanco for a 1,320 MW thermal power project. Between 2008 and 2010, land was acquired from farmers at rates ranging from ₹3–6 lakh per acre by the Odisha Industrial Development Corporation (IDCO), under the colonial-era Land Acquisition Act of 1894.

Villagers say they gave up their primary source of livelihood based on assurances of jobs, development, and long-term economic security. For a brief period, those promises appeared to materialise—construction activity brought temporary employment, and locals engaged in supply and contract work.

However, the project was never completed. In 2018, Lanco was pushed into liquidation by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). What followed has since raised serious questions. In 2021, the land was sold through an e-auction for approximately ₹92 crore to Saffron Resources Private Limited, a relatively unknown company with no prior business operations or turnover.

Villagers and local forums allege that the land was transferred at a significantly low valuation of around ₹10 lakh per acre, despite prevailing market rates reportedly ranging between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore per acre at the time.

The controversy deepened in 2025 when JSW Steel acquired Saffron Resources at an enterprise value of ₹679.34 crore, effectively gaining control over the same land at a much higher valuation, without any visible development in the interim.

Saffron Resources itself has come under scrutiny. Incorporated in 2014 with a paid-up capital of just ₹1 lakh, the company had no operational business, and its only major asset was the land parcel in question. Critics and local activists have questioned whether it functioned as a land-holding entity facilitating the transfer.

Adding to concerns are allegations of financial losses to the public exchequer, estimated at ₹56 crore in stamp duty and nearly ₹200 crore in potential capital gains tax. Meanwhile, local contractors claim dues of over ₹250 crore remain unpaid since the collapse of the Lanco project.

Environmental questions also loom large. The project site lies close to the Brahmani River, reportedly within 150 metres—well below the 500-metre buffer generally required—raising concerns over regulatory compliance.

Today, the Odisha government has approved a new greenfield steel project on the same land. While officials highlight potential employment generation of 8,000 jobs, villagers remain unconvinced.

“For us, this is not development, it is dispossession,” said a member of a local landowners’ forum, which has now approached the High Court seeking justice.

As hearings proceed, the larger question remains: how did land acquired cheaply from farmers transform into a high-value corporate asset—and at whose cost?