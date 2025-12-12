NSE and Groww Listing Gains: How their correlation will define the shape of Indian Capital Market Future

The relationship between the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and leading fintech brokers like Groww has created a high-velocity growth engine for Indian finance. As market participation explodes, these two entities are capturing the "equitization of savings" in India through a circular feedback loop.

Think of it this way, if stellar market returns lead to attraction in youth to grasp the opportunity, which leads to an increase in the Demat accounts with the brokers, now considering the current market dynamics, the youth, also called the flippers, usually look for short-term returns. Therefore, this has led to an increase in the trading activity amongst them in the Futures and Options Segment.

How this sums up is more activity in trading means, well, with respect to the Groww IPO performance, most of the users would like to take some pie of the advantage, thus registering with them would increase their user base, which would result in more trading activities across Futures and Options, and Equity Segment. The connection between the two is deeper than it appears: their rise not only reflects the democratisation of investing in India but also directly reinforces their growth engine. The connection between both of them is more deep and highly significant that it appears to be as their rise and stronghold have reflected the introduction of investing in India but also have given them the opportunity to reinforce their business growth. This correlation forms the basis of the case for exchange’s strong listing prospects.

In FY 2025, the Year of NSE highlighted Financial Strength:

The exchange gained some more reputation in the financial year 2025, as it is one of the most efficient and profitable institutions, well, in fact, the most profitable exchange in India. If we see the numbers, the exchange reported the revenue of 17,141 crore, nearly 16% higher than the previous year. PAT increased to almost 45% to Rs 12,188 crore, these are the numbers that would stand out of the crowd in Fintech Space. With an EBITDA margin of more than 75%, they depicted what true operational margins in this sector look like.

Cliché term, yet the exchange enjoys near monopolistic positioning as the Indian trading market commands more than 80% of the global derivative market alone, which is almost led by the exchange. Well, it is not a self-flattering comment, but that is an unprecedented share in global finance. Very few businesses in the world enjoy such scale and recurring revenue.

The Dependency Equation:

The most interesting insights we gathered from Analysts at Stakehub were the relationship between NSE and Groww, well, not just them, but also other leading brokers, but here they are the best broker, since it is the leader in the Brokerage and fintech space. They collect the brokerage; meanwhile, the exchange collects the transaction charges irrespective of their brokerage model. Every transaction by one Demat holder generates some fraction of revenue for the exchange, that too in Futures and options trading, since most of their revenue comes from F&O.

This reflects the classic Independent-dependent variable relationship where the exchange is the base layer, and the brokers are the value-added layers on top. Their strategic and heavy revenue model means most of its transactions route through the exchange backend. In layman’s terms, they accounted for 1159 Cr Inr for them only by means of transactional charges.

On the other hand, our national exchange is not equally dependent on them. While the latter accounts for a majority of the added new users, i.e., approx. 72% of the exchange YoY growth, which was primarily reported and recognised in FY2025. It strengthens the exchange, but the exchange is not solely dependent upon a single broker or leading fintech firm.

Instead this asymmetry creates structural moat:

Brokers are price takers; the prices are set by the exchange.

Exchange provide liquidity in the market and without it the brokers cannot function operationally.

Retail Participation Boom:

Stepping on the Bullet train is another yet right metaphor for Indian retail investors, as there has been an explosion in participation rate since 2020 to 2025, from only 4 crores to 20 crore investors.

Well, this sudden surge has been pumped up by smartphone penetration, low-cost brokers, simple KYC norms and financial curiosity spreading through social media and influencers. So when an new newbie or rookie investor joins the markets through these broker platforms, it not only benefit them but on the other hand strengthens the revenue model of the exchange which is more than 90% dependent on the participation volume rate.

IPO valuation:

The only place where the success is rightfully reported is the unlisted space where their shares are listed and booming with each new day. Despite being their shares trading around 1950 INR(NSE Unlisted Shares), the analyst has optimistic view regarding them with setting the price closer to 4000 INR. It showcases great investor participation strength in the company but the final price will depend on the price band set by the company before launching their IPO.

Based on our comparative analysis with its brother arm, BSE reinforce the valuation measures. they outperforms the BSE in terms of large multiples in revenue, profit and margins, yet their shares trade at a discount to BSE public market valuations. The valuation gap alone creates a substantial space for the listing day appreciation.

There are 3 reasonable expectations for listing gains:

Base case: 20–30%

Bull case: 40–60%

Bear case: 10–15%

Even from bear to base case to bull case, it is a win-win situation for the Indian retail investors who are holding its unlisted shares. The question is: Is it too late to invest? Well, talking from a market perspective and the current future outlook growth trajectory of the exchange, it is never too late to invest.

Take Force Motors in contrast to the above situation, in FY 2023, the shares of the company were hovering around 1500 INR. The most interesting fact about it is that there was little to no analyst coverage monitoring the stock at that time, which created another investor perception that either the stock was to small to enter, to risky to make long-term bets, or the investment entry period was already passed or at last the price appreciation of the stock had already been. What happened next? Over the next 2 decades, the share saw an immense rally in its price i.e., it surged to almost 17,260 INR and delivered 1868% market return to the investors over the course ofthe mentioned period.

With this, it is different but somehow resembles the similarity with them, why this statement, as it is not just any other stock but a prime Indian Exchange with roots to a global scale, which will list itself in the subsequent periods.

Why NSE’s IPO Could Be a Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity

The foremost highlight is that the exchange is the core of the Indian Financial market, it is a platform that has been continuously benefiting every trade executed on its indexes, with respect to every new Demat account registration.

The correlation study has provided with more clarification with their success proving that the investors are eager to invest and contribute to Indian capital market expansion.

As more Broker enters the market, new Demat account opens, with deepening the retail participation rate, this had made them well positioned to grasp value creation from every opportunistic direction. If market sentiment mirrors what we witnessed with Groww’s IPO, it’s listing gains could be substantial, making it one of the defining capital-market events of this decade.

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.