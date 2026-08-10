NRI senior citizens file NCLT petition against Manipal Hospitals Synergie, after nearly two years of efforts to resolve dispute directly with the company

New Delhi/Kolkata/Bengaluru: A group of five US-based NRIs have filed a petition with the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and sought relief in connection to their investment in Manipal Hospitals Synergie Private Limited (formerly Medica Synergie Private Limited). The petitioners constitue retired doctors and engineers in their 70s and 80s.

According to the petitioners, they were forced to seek legal path after their several attempts to resolve their concerns directly with the company in last two years failed.

The petitioners reportedly invested around USD 4,50,000 two decades ago with the objective of supporting the development of quality healthcare infrastructure in eastern India. Petitioners said their investment was motivated not only by financial considerations but also by a belief in expanding access to modern healthcare facilities in the region.

In July 2024, Manipal Health Enterprises Limited acquired approximately 84.95 percent of Manipal Hospitals Synergie, making it the controlling shareholder of the company. The petition raises issues like minority shareholder rights, corporate governance, treatment of long-term investors and what obligations, if any, transfer to a controlling shareholder following an acquisition.

According to the petition, the NRIs invested after a written assurance of a 15 percent annual return after a two-year lock-in period. But their shareholding was subsequently diluted without notice and the written return was not honoured and they were also excluded from key corporate decisions.

The petitioners have also filed complaints with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Registrar of Companies (RoC), Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Manipal Hospitals Synergie and Manipal Health Enterprises have denied the allegations, claiming that the issues relate to earlier management before the 2024 acquisition.

An article in Moneycontrol on July 27, 2026 quoted Group CFO Sameer Agarwal: "We have responded to them. It has nothing to do with Manipal. Their concerns are with the previous management. Unfortunately, they have involved us also."

Speaking on behalf of the petitioners, Mr Netar Wadhwa said, "We are NRI senior citizens in our seventies and eighties ... retired doctors and engineers. We have always held India close to our hearts. Twenty years ago, we invested our savings in Indian healthcare because we believed in the vision of creating world-class medical infrastructure that would benefit society. We seek nothing more than fairness, accountability and the honouring of commitments made to those who placed their trust in that vision from the very beginning."