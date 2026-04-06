NRI billionaire Cyrus Vandrevalas big AI bet

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INSIGHTS
NRI billionaire Cyrus Vandrevala invested in Arcana Labs through SEMCAP, marking a strategic expansion into AI-driven film and media technology.
NRI billionaire Cyrus Vandrevala has invested in Arcana Labs through his investment platform SEMCAP. Arcana Labs is a California-based studio that develops AI-driven tools for the film and production industry. This investment shows Vandrevalas push into the fast-growing artificial intelligence and media technology space.
Cyrus Vandrevala, who was born in Mumbai and has been based in London for decades has a net worth of roughly £2.5 billion. He was ranked on the 2025 Asian Rich List, published at the Asian Business Awards ceremony in London in November. In 2025 he was also named Investor of the Year for the time.
The India-focused strategy that built his reputation has been in place since the 2000s. At that time he began concentrating capital in India when it carried weight in global equity indices.
SEMCAP is co-led by Cyrus Vandrevala and Walter Buckley. It invests in growth-stage companies across sectors including food and nutrition healthcare, technology, artificial intelligence and beauty and wellness.
SEMCAP works alongside Intrepid Capital Partners, which Vandrevala co-founded in 2001 with Pete Musser. The two vehicles together have invested across than 100 companies in the United States, India, Japan, the Middle East and elsewhere.
Cyrus Vandrevala and his wife Priya co-founded the Vandrevala Foundation in 2008. The foundation launched Indias free 24-hour crisis intervention helpline in 2009. The helpline is available by phone and WhatsApp in Indian languages. As of January 2023 the service had handled than 1.7 million conversations.
The Vandrevala Foundation has also expanded its work to the United States through the Bricks Foundation. The Bricks Foundation develops affordable recovery infrastructure in California for people dealing with addiction.
In December after winning the Asian Business Awards Vandrevala announced a donation to SafeCall. SafeCall is a campaign run by The Independent newspaper building a helpline and digital service for children reported missing in the UK.
The couples engagement with charitable causes has developed over many years. Their support for the Elephant Family connected them to the Prince of Wales and Camilla.
Private AI valuations have risen sharply since 2023. Whether SEMCAPs entry point delivers the returns as Vandrevalas early India positions will depend on whether the firm can scale. The fund has not disclosed a target size or deployment timeline.
SEMCAP did not respond to a request, for comment.