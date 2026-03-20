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Nilaya Varma participates in policy reform and CSR education efforts

Nilaya Varma has worked on public policy advisory projects in various Indian states, and governance reform, as well as investment promotion, and has headed corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects in the education sector.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 03:06 PM IST

Nilaya Varma participates in policy reform and CSR education efforts
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Nilaya Varma has worked on public policy advisory projects in various Indian states, and governance reform, as well as investment promotion, and has headed corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects in the education sector.

Varma has given advice to the state government in Andhra Pradesh on policy formulation and reform of the public service delivery to enhance the governance systems and institutional capacity in line with the development priorities. His contribution has been directed towards enhancing efficiency and provision of government services.

Varma has also been involved in the Government of Gujarat in the Vibrant Gujarat Summits in the past, where he has been participating in deliberations on investment promotion and economic growth with the political leaders, senior officials and industry stakeholders.

At a broader level, Varma has worked with multiple state governments in India on digital transformation initiatives, ease of doing business reforms and investment promotion across different sectors. These initiatives were aimed at modernizing public administration through technology and improving transparency and efficiency in government processes which contribute to the growth and development at the state level.

In the corporate social responsibility space, Varma has led education-focused initiatives through Primus Partners to improve learning outcomes in underserved communities. As part of these efforts, his organization partnered with the Simple Education Foundation, which works with government systems across Delhi, Punjab and Uttarakhand to strengthen teaching quality and school effectiveness.

The CSR program includes support for school improvement initiatives in Delhi, covering two municipal primary schools. The initiative deploys specialized teams focused on teacher development, data and technology, and community engagement, and is designed to benefit hundreds of students while creating models that can be replicated in other states.

Varma’s work spans policy advisory and social impact initiatives with a focus on governance improvement and education-led development.

 

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