NextGen Hackathon 2026: Day 2 brings together 400+ innovators to tackle real-world problems with emerging technologies

A major highlight of NextGen 2026 was the breadth of real-world problems addressed by the participants. In the AI for Social Good tracks, teams explored applications of artificial intelligence for early healthcare assistance.

The 2nd NextGen Hackathon 2026 was organized by ACM Fremont Chapter, USA in association with Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS). It successfully concluded on 16 August 2026 with the participation of more than 400 participants from 100+ institutes. More than 3,000 ideas poured in and 156 teams were chosen to present their final ideas across 16 tracks, which highlighted technology-enabled solutions to problems in transportation, healthcare, cybersecurity, agriculture, climate action, smart cities, accessibility, disaster management, education, financial inclusion and responsible artificial intelligence.



2nd NextGen Hackathon 2026, 15-16 August 2026, ACM Fremont Chapter, USA in collaboration with SCRS. The hackathon was online, providing an international platform for students, researchers, developers and young innovators to transform ideas into practical solutions for current societal and industrial problems. The final presentations were organized in 16 thematic tracks.

The scale of participation reflected the growing enthusiasm for innovation among the student and technology community. More than 3,000 ideas were received, 156 teams were shortlisted for presentation, more than 100 institutes participated, and the total number of participants exceeded 400. The diversity of ideas demonstrated that the participants were not merely exploring emerging technologies, but were applying them to clearly defined problems affecting society, industry, environment, and everyday life.

The opening ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Mr. Amit Kumar Padhy, Chair, ACM Fremont Chapter. He highlighted the role of technology communities in encouraging innovation and creating opportunities for the next generation of technology professionals. Prof. Sandeep Kumar, Organizing Chair and Professor at CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore, introduced the hackathon and its objectives. Prof. Jagdish Chand Bansal, President, SCRS, presented the vision and activities of the Soft Computing Research Society and emphasized the importance of global collaboration in emerging technologies.

A major highlight of NextGen 2026 was the breadth of real-world problems addressed by the participants. In the AI for Social Good tracks, teams explored applications of artificial intelligence for early healthcare assistance, support for persons with disabilities, citizen services, rural communities, education, emergency response, counterfeit medicine detection, and public safety. Participants also developed voice-first digital services, intelligent assistance for rural government schemes, and AI-based systems intended to improve access to essential services.

The first AI for Social Good track was evaluated by Venkata Phani Patelkhana (Independent Researcher), Naresh Miriyalu (Visa Inc.), Mohit Kumar (Mungr Co.), 24. Suman Kumar Sanjeev Prasanna (Independent Researcher), and Abhradeep Chatterjee (NTT Data Services). Their expertise brought perspectives from research, financial technology, software development, and enterprise technology.

Transportation and mobility emerged as another important area. Teams explored the use of AI and intelligent systems for driver-fatigue prevention, road safety, transportation compliance, mobility assistance, and emergency response. The ideas demonstrated how computer vision, predictive analytics, intelligent agents, and AI-based decision support can contribute to safer transportation systems and more responsive mobility infrastructure. This track was evaluated by Divya Kodi (AI & Data Analyst, Truist Bank), Manuj Arora (Senior Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services), Rasool Javeed Mohammad (Software Engineer–Solution Architect, Lucid Technologies Inc.), and Purva Joshi (Principal Product Manager, Adobe Inc.).

The Cybersecurity for the Future tracks focused on digital fraud, deepfakes, malicious domains, phishing, intrusion detection, insider threats, privileged-access misuse, and autonomous cyber-threat response. Participants demonstrated how AI and intelligent analytics can strengthen digital security and protect individuals and organizations against evolving cyber risks. The first cybersecurity track was judged by Akshay Ramachandran (Nvidia), Manish Gupta (Design Laboratory Inc.), Pallavi Shrivastava (U.S. Bank), and Lokeswari Vejju (Independent Researcher), while the second was evaluated by Tarun Kumar Chatterjee (Presidio, USA), Durga Prasad Dasepalli (Senior Technical Architect), Kannan Meiappan (Director, Ascendion Inc.), Karthikeyan Mathappan (Consultant, HCL America Inc.), and Rajyavardhan Handa (Senior Cybersecurity Engineer).

The Ethical AI & Responsible Innovation track addressed an increasingly important dimension of AI development—trust, accountability, fairness, explainability, and governance. Participants worked on responsible-AI evaluation, verification of AI-agent decisions, examination integrity, legal assistance, financial intelligence, fraud detection, and AI incident management. The track was evaluated by Romal Bharatkumar Patel (Soundthinking Inc.), Keval Barvaliya (Tyson Foods), Devyendar Maganti (Prudential Financial), Manish Uniyal (Independent Researcher), and Kumar Kasimala (Salesforce).

The GreenTech & Climate Action tracks demonstrated strong interest in environmental sustainability. Participants explored AI-based agriculture, crop monitoring, rainfall prediction, microplastic detection, carbon reduction, flood management, climate-resilient urban planning, river-waste detection, deforestation monitoring, satellite-based environmental surveillance, and oil-spill detection. The sessions were evaluated by Madhav Narayan Bhat (Qualcomm), Suchitra Maneesh Suvarna (SAP Ariba), Pon Murugesh Devendren (Deloitte), Anurag Dani (Carnegie Mellon University), Venkatesh Dondapati (TD Securities), and Gopichand Talluri (Annslo Tech Inc.).

The HealthTech & Bio-Innovation tracks featured solutions addressing preventive healthcare, digital OPD management, affordable drug discovery, personalized healthcare, diagnostic support, cancer prediction, medical triage, and assistive technologies. One particularly significant direction involved intelligent, brain-controlled communication and mobility assistance for persons with disabilities. The judges included Sujith Vadakkepati (Oracle America Inc.), Vijay Prasad Javvadi (Verisk), Jegan Shanmugam (Lowes), Murali Srisudha Karri (Infinite Computer Solutions), Muhammad Zeeshan (University of Gujrat), Kartheek Babu Kolla (Cohesity), and Sanjeev Bhatia (Southern New Hampshire University).

The Next-Gen IoT & Smart Cities track explored AI-enabled urban command systems, emergency response, intelligent city services, edge computing, heavy-machinery operations, and connected systems. The judges were Premkumar Ganesan (Deloitte), Gowrishankar G P Chaganti (Software Engineer), Sarvesh Kumar Gupta (Oracle), and Bhargava Chowdary Musunuru (Fidelity Investments).

Further AI for Social Good tracks addressed rural finance, agricultural supply chains, climate-risk prediction, legal assistance, offline emergency communication, rural development, energy optimization, education, digital accessibility, tourism, food management, and professional services. The respective panels included Munikumar Pindi (KIK Consumer Products), Anil Mandloi (American Express), Uday Kumar Reddy Gangula (Salesforce), Anjani Kumar Polinati (Cisco Systems); Santhosh Kumar Balachandran (Salesforce Platform), Sunil Sharma (Ford Motor Company of Canada), Sakthi Sankara Balaji Sathyamurthy (Senior Technology Program Manager); Rajesh Kumar Grandhi (Independent Researcher, USA), Ayan Putatunda (Zendesk), Sarman Aulakh (Chasi AI); and Hari Krishna Bethanaboina (Martin Marietta Materials), Ritwik Verma (eBay), and Poli Reddy Basani (SAP America Inc.).

The Open Innovation track provided teams with the freedom to work beyond predefined technology themes. Solutions addressed decentralized credential verification, enterprise systems, document security, rural technology, accessibility-aware navigation, disaster assistance, satellite-based hazard detection, and agricultural supply-chain transparency. The track was judged by Gokulakrishnan Seshiah (HCLTECH), RaviRaj Mulasa (Medidata Solutions), Ramesh Krishna Mahimalur (CNET Global Solutions Inc.), and Dr. Muhammad Amir Quraishi (LAUKOA).

Overall, NextGen 2026 demonstrated a clear movement toward problem-driven innovation. From making transportation safer and healthcare more accessible to protecting digital infrastructure, supporting farmers, responding to disasters, monitoring climate risks, improving urban services, and making technology more inclusive, participants showed how emerging technologies can be directed toward meaningful societal impact.