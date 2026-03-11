FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

MEA strongly condemns attack on India-bound Thai vessel, says targeting civilians is 'unacceptable'

Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala wedding, sought police protection from father

The Narmada Story: Kaala's Anjali Patil turns fearless cop, leads ensamble thriller with Ashwini Kalsekar, Zarina Wahab, Mukesh Tiwari, based on...

IEA to release largest ever oil reserves amid rising Middle East tensions, check details

Ongoing Industry Focus on Digital Twin Healthcare Reflects Themes Presented at IC2NC 2025 in India

New Yogic Science Campus ‘PURANTHA’ Opens in Bengaluru to Train Yoga Teachers

US-Israel war on Iran: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta office in Tel Aviv closed, US tech company tells this to employees

Iran pulls out of FIFA World Cup 2026 in US, sports minister issues strong statement

Iran-US-Israel war to end soon? Trump makes big claim, says 'there's nothing left to target'

Gautam Gambhir's take on Arshdeep Singh–Daryl Mitchell controversy during T20 World Cup 2026 final will surprise you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Narmada Story: Kaala's Anjali Patil turns fearless cop, leads ensamble thriller with Ashwini Kalsekar, Zarina Wahab, Mukesh Tiwari, based on...

The Narmada Story: Kaala's Anjali Patil turns fearless cop

Ongoing Industry Focus on Digital Twin Healthcare Reflects Themes Presented at IC2NC 2025 in India

Ongoing Industry Focus on Digital Twin Healthcare Reflects Themes Presented at I

New Yogic Science Campus ‘PURANTHA’ Opens in Bengaluru to Train Yoga Teachers

New Yogic Science Campus ‘PURANTHA’ Opens in Bengaluru to Train Yoga Teachers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

New Yogic Science Campus ‘PURANTHA’ Opens in Bengaluru to Train Yoga Teachers

Akshar Yoga Kendraa launched PURANTHA in Bengaluru, a 165,000-square-foot facility dedicated to advanced yoga studies, aiming to train 100,000 teachers annually.

Latest News

Priyanka Gupta

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 10:31 PM IST

New Yogic Science Campus ‘PURANTHA’ Opens in Bengaluru to Train Yoga Teachers
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bengaluru, 9 March 2026: A new centre dedicated to advanced yoga studies has been launched in Bengaluru. Named PURANTHA, the campus has been established by Akshar Yoga Kendraa as part of an effort to expand structured yoga education and teacher training.

The facility is located close to Kempegowda International Airport and covers approximately 165,000 square feet. Developed under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the centre has been designed to support large-scale yoga education programs, with plans to train around 100,000 yoga teachers annually.

PURANTHA brings together different aspects of yogic learning within one campus. The infrastructure includes areas for yoga practice, meditation, prāṇāyāma sessions, Ayurveda-related study, research activities, and residential learning facilities for long-term programs.

Training and educational programs at the centre will be conducted through Akshar Yoga Kendraa, which is recognised by the Ministry of AYUSH in the Yoga Institution category. The institution states that the programs will focus on structured teaching methods and systematic practice of yogic disciplines.

Commenting on the development, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said the centre has been created to support the study and practice of Himalayan yogic traditions within an organised educational framework.

The launch also received support from Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH, and Minister of State for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, who congratulated the organisation for the initiative.

According to Akshar Yoga Kendraa, the campus is expected to host participants from India and other countries through residential training programs and collaborative initiatives aimed at expanding the study of yogic sciences.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala wedding, sought police protection from father
    Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala wedding
    The Narmada Story: Kaala's Anjali Patil turns fearless cop, leads ensamble thriller with Ashwini Kalsekar, Zarina Wahab, Mukesh Tiwari, based on...
    The Narmada Story: Kaala's Anjali Patil turns fearless cop
    IEA to release largest ever oil reserves amid rising Middle East tensions, check details
    IEA to release largest ever oil reserves amid rising Middle East tensions
    Ongoing Industry Focus on Digital Twin Healthcare Reflects Themes Presented at IC2NC 2025 in India
    Ongoing Industry Focus on Digital Twin Healthcare Reflects Themes Presented at I
    New Yogic Science Campus ‘PURANTHA’ Opens in Bengaluru to Train Yoga Teachers
    New Yogic Science Campus ‘PURANTHA’ Opens in Bengaluru to Train Yoga Teachers
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
    Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
    Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
    Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
    Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
    Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
    Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
    Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement