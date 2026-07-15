Navigating journey to American citizenship via eazyPetition

DHS data highlights record green card approvals, while eazyPetition streamlines complex immigration paperwork through secure digital document management and attorney-friendly workflows.

Washington DC: An analysis of the fiscal year 2025 green card metrics by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reveal that a whooping 1,320,080 individuals successfully managed to adjust their status and become lawful permanent residents of the US. According to the data, the top countries of origin of these individuals range from Mexico (195,760) and Cuba (84,820) to China (65,670) and India (62,730). While we dig deeper into the numbers, we come to know about another interesting aspect- the sheer variety of legal avenues adopted by these individuals to realise their American Dream.

While the largest share was of the immediate relatives of US citizens (684,530), the family-sponsored categories and employment-based individuals accounted for 196,740 and 159,070 adjustments, respectively

While these numbers collectively represent the success story altogether, there's much more needs to be known beneath these numbers, the unsaid reality of systemic friction, years to waiting lists and frustrating administrative process through which every single one of these new green card holders had to undergo.

Gruelling journey of becoming American citizen

For all these individuals who adjusted via employment-based pipelines or backlogged family categories, the long wait was for a priority date was full of constant vulnerability. During the process, all the applicants had to pass through the tiring cycle of status renewals and work authorisation extensions.

The process of getting Form I-765 Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) or extending a temporary non-immigrant status through Form I-539 is full of exhausting data entry and severe document fatigue. As the government forms are designed in one-size-fits-all questionnaires manner, every applicant has to face complicated and confusing paper work to maintain their legal right to work and live in the US. The process involves a chaotic cycle of collecting same foundational documents like old visas, passports, and I-797 approvals and sharing them on email chains with employers and attorneys.

Process doesn't end with Green Card

Obtaining the Green Card is a major milestone in the journey of becoming the US citizen, but to achieve the complete permanence, Naturalization (Form N-400) is the next step. The process of filling the Form N-400 in itself is a tiring process requiring applicants to document years of residential history, employment records and international travels with all the relevant supporting documents.

Once the process of getting the US citizenship is over, one immediately seeks to reunite its family by initiating Form I-130 petitions for alien relatives thus restarting the same loop of document collection and data re-entry and this is how the never-ending process extends to the next generation.

eazyPetition: A promise of lifelong digital sanctuary

The whole complex documentations and years of wait make the process lengthy and frustrating, eazyPetition is fast emerging as ray of hope for those seeking seamless process. This platform with modern legal technology is stepping in to decentralise the complexities. EazyPetition, a premier legal technology infrastructure platform, has simplified the years-long process by introducing a permanent Immigration Vault.

The core idea behind eazyPetition was that a beneficiary should never have to suffer and undergo the chaos of re-entering data into systems, the platform allows users to maintain a secure digital vault for their entire life. Whether its is about the an individual's entry into the country as an international student through F-1 OPT or corporate sponsorship or adjusts through humanitarian or family streams, eazyPetition stores their legal history.

In future when the same individuals applies to shift from an employment-based visa to a Green Card (Form I-485), or Naturalization (Form N-400) later, the platform’s smart workflows use dynamic conditional logic to remove irrelevant government questions. So, instead of a manual paper chaos, the users are provided a customised checklist for their specific situation.

eazyPetition is to empower attorneys', not compete

EazyPetition functions purely as a legal-tech enabler rather than a legal services provider. Hence the platform, with the digital infrastructure for case cloning and concurrent review, does not compete with attorneys or corporate legal teams, infact it empowers them.

As the immigration landscape has shifted very fast in the US, tools like eazyPetition are rapidly emerging as tools to ensure that the road to citizenship is seamless and secure.