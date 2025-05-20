Under top score, 99.6% pass rate, and a legacy of academic excellence, Narayana Schools shine in CBSE 2025.

New Delhi, [ India], May 17: Narayana's scholarly accuracy has once more produced amazing results. Class 10 saw scores as high as 498/500 by Spandana AM from Bengaluru, Karnataka; Parth Bansal from Mohali; and Trisha Ghosh from West Bengal; Class 12's top scorers Vakhin S and Reyansh Devnani secured 495/500 both from Bengaluru.

Narayana remains a shining example of educational excellence driven by a supportive environment and committed teachers; with over 171 students above 490 marks for both the classes and a 99.6% pass rate for class 10th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxRM9jE6Zl8

Directors are Dr P. Sindhura Narayana and Ms P. Sharani Narayana sent their sincere congrats to the students and their families. They also praised the relentless efforts of the support and teaching staff since they are absolutely essential for maintaining the high standards of the institution.

Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, Dr P. Sindhura Narayana, offered observations on Narayana's academic philosophy:

With a clear emphasis on developing deep conceptual understanding, we have created an integrated curriculum spanning CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, and IB over the years combining their strengths. This gets students ready for challenges in the real world as well as for academic success. By customising to every student's pace, providing dynamic lessons, practice materials and assessments that support knowledge and application, our online self-learning app, the personalised nLearn platform, improves this approach even more.

Director of Narayana Educational Institutions Ms P. Sharani Narayana underlined the method of structured learning used by the institution: "We break down subjects into focused, manageable concepts using our micro-schedule framework. This lets parents, teachers, and students keep clear, exact checks on development.

She also said: "We customise support to individual needs, whether through customised assignments, targeted revision, or one-to- one guidance, ensuring that no student is left behind."

Narayana Schools, having a 46-year legacy, keeps raising new benchmarks for education annually. Emphasising customised, high-quality education, the institution lays strong academic foundations and helps students realise their dreams since at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams and we are still dedicated to bring them to pass.

About Narayana Schools

With more than 500+ branches, Narayana Schools is one of the biggest and most reputable educational institutions in Asia, having almost 46 years of experience in the field. Over 900 schools, colleges, coaching centres, and professional colleges scattered over 23 Indian states make up Narayana Educational Institutions' extensive network.

Apart from the non-academic staff who assist over 600,000 + students annually with their education, from kindergarten through post-graduate studies, it boasts a team of more than 50,000 highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts. The institution is dedicated to developing young brains between kindergarten and senior secondary education. Their main concentration still is on finding a harmonic balance between the co-curricular and curricular spheres so that the students may realise their best possibilities. Moreover, they show their strong commitment to career-oriented teaching by providing thorough academic programs catered to help students realise their aspirations in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams. This captures what Narayana is all about.

Visit us at https://www.narayanaschools.in/ - to find further information.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.