Narayana celebrates JEE Main 2025 success with AIR 1, 30 Top 100 ranks, 8 perfect scorers, and nationwide academic excellence.

New Delhi [India], April 26: The results of JEE Main 2025 are out, and once again, Narayana has set a new benchmark in academic excellence, claiming All India Rank 1 and dominating with 30 of the Top 100 ranks in the Open Category !

The star of the show is Banibrata Majee , who made history by achieving a perfect 300/300 and securing AIR 1 — a moment of immense pride for the Narayana family.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBmRaUuv6BM

Highlights of Our Phenomenal Performance:

6 students in the Top 20 Open Category

10 students in the Top 25 Open Category

30 students in the Top 100 Open Category

8 students among the 21 who scored 100 Percentile

10 proud State Toppers

173 out of 1000 ranks in the Open Category

Top Achievers Who Made Us Proud:

Shiven Vikas Toshinival – AIR 9 (Gujarat)

Saurav – AIR 12 (Uttar Pradesh)

Archisman Nandy – AIR 13 (West Bengal)

Sanidhya Saraf – AIR 19 (Maharashtra)

Ayush Singhal – AIR 20 (Rajasthan)

This success is a result of Narayana’s cutting-edge curriculum, rigorous mentoring, and nationwide presence that empowers students from every region.

Dr. P. Sindhura , Director:

“ We are thrilled to celebrate yet another All India Rank 1. It’s not just about results — it’s about the consistency, trust, and dedication we stand for.” Our academic model is deeply student-centric. With micro-planning, strong pedagogy, and mental health initiatives like Disha, we ensure total student preparedness.”

Ms. P. Sharani , Director:

“ With nLearn , our smart digital platform, students got real-time feedback, curated mock tests, and personalized support — giving them the edge to lead.”

Today, we don’t just celebrate results — we celebrate the journey, the effort, and the spirit of every Narayanite who dared to dream big.

About Narayana Educational Institutions

With a vast network of 900+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 250+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 46 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000+ highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000+ students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.

To know more, visit us at https://www.narayanaschools.in/

