INSIGHTS

NABL Accreditation Strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech’s National Push in Advanced Preventive Healthcare

NABL accreditation strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech's push to launch 200 labs and 2,000 collection stations, prioritizing personalized, preventive healthcare.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 05:52 PM IST

NABL Accreditation Strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech’s National Push in Advanced Preventive Healthcare
Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian subsidiary of Lords Mark industries limited and it is accredited to the National Accreditation Board of Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), which is one of the most reputable and quality-assured diagnostic providers in India.  This difference demonstrates the high level of the organization concerning the accuracy of testing, excellent reporting, and the confidence of patients.

Based on this accomplishment, the firm has announced a national expansion strategy to launch 200 laboratories and 2,000 collection stations in the next two years, to make it one of the top five organised pathology players in the country. The network already in place of 12 developed advanced labs and 68 collection centres is the foundation of this scale-up, with excellent instrumentation and the succession of the integration of routine pathology and genomic screening under a single ecosystem.

One of the major innovations that contribute to the differentiation is the personalised Organ Health Score of the company which is an intelligent health evaluation model that offers personalised guidance on early diagnosis and preemptive intervention leading to a transition of the episodic mode of diagnosis to the continuous and proactive mode of health management.

We are not only looking at the broadening of infrastructure, but the redefinition of access and allowing earlier intervention, and giving people tailored health information. This is where the future of diagnostics actually starts at Lords Mark Microbiotech.

Having quality validation as the heart of its business and having a mission-based expansion model, Lords Mark Microbiotech will speed up the process of India, to a more accessible, technology-enabling, preventative healthcare ecosystem, in which disease prevention, rather than cure, will become the standard, not an exception.

https://mydna.lordsmicrobiotech.com/

 

(Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)

 

