Exclusive | Tisca Chopra on marking directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, fear of getting stereotyped after Taare Zameen Par, admits having lack of work due to...
India’s Bahubali LVM3 to launch massive 6.5-tonne US BlueBird-6 Satellite on December 15
UP HORROR: 25-year old woman dies after 'fake' doctor performs surgery watching YouTube; cut stomach nerves, intestines
Nasa's spacecraft orbiting Mars for decade loses communication link, here's all we know
Umar Khalid granted two-week interim bail in 2020 Delhi riots case; check court conditions
Bangladesh set for FIRST national election after Sheikh Hasina's ousting; Date announced, to be held on...
NABL Accreditation Strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech’s National Push in Advanced Preventive Healthcare
'Everyone felt....': BCCI planned Rohit Sharma's replacement with Shubman Gill back in 2023, decision was never sudden
Dhurandhar suffers major loss, Ranveer Singh's film BANNED in these 6 countries due to..: 'There were apprehensions that...'
Planning to travel to Thailand? India issues BIG travel advisory due to..., says, 'advised to check...'
INSIGHTS
NABL accreditation strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech's push to launch 200 labs and 2,000 collection stations, prioritizing personalized, preventive healthcare.
Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian subsidiary of Lords Mark industries limited and it is accredited to the National Accreditation Board of Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), which is one of the most reputable and quality-assured diagnostic providers in India. This difference demonstrates the high level of the organization concerning the accuracy of testing, excellent reporting, and the confidence of patients.
Based on this accomplishment, the firm has announced a national expansion strategy to launch 200 laboratories and 2,000 collection stations in the next two years, to make it one of the top five organised pathology players in the country. The network already in place of 12 developed advanced labs and 68 collection centres is the foundation of this scale-up, with excellent instrumentation and the succession of the integration of routine pathology and genomic screening under a single ecosystem.
One of the major innovations that contribute to the differentiation is the personalised Organ Health Score of the company which is an intelligent health evaluation model that offers personalised guidance on early diagnosis and preemptive intervention leading to a transition of the episodic mode of diagnosis to the continuous and proactive mode of health management.
We are not only looking at the broadening of infrastructure, but the redefinition of access and allowing earlier intervention, and giving people tailored health information. This is where the future of diagnostics actually starts at Lords Mark Microbiotech.
Having quality validation as the heart of its business and having a mission-based expansion model, Lords Mark Microbiotech will speed up the process of India, to a more accessible, technology-enabling, preventative healthcare ecosystem, in which disease prevention, rather than cure, will become the standard, not an exception.
https://mydna.lordsmicrobiotech.com/
(Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)