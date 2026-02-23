Mumbai to Marvel: Ashish Raisinghani on visual effects of best of the world

Ashish Raisinghani, Head of Editorial at Barnstorm VFX, transitioned from Mumbai to Hollywood, leading high-stakes Marvel and award-winning projects.

After a successful career in the Mumbai media industry in the field of media as an editor; and now, having become a leader in the post-production and Visual Effects Industry of Hollywood, as a Head of Editorial, Ashish Raisinghani is no longer an up-and-coming star in the film industry but a solid professional. His work is visible in Oscar nominations, Emmy-winning films, and music videos that have earned acclaim in different parts of the world, and his appointment to the Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards nominations panel as well as the SCAD Atlanta Spotlight Film Showcase jury only codifies the role that he had played in the industry long before it was formally recognised.

Q: Ashish, you are the head of editorial at Barnstorm VFX and have been at the top of complicated post-production pipelines over the years. What has this lifetime experience taught you about how you go about every new project now?

A: Over time, you begin to notice trends that make productions successful or fail. My current strategy is ensuring that the editorial pipeline is the most stable and contributes to the Vfx pipeline and appeals to both creative and technical requirements. All the new projects take advantage of the years of experience in various studios and styles.

Q: You have been the VFX editor for Barnstorm VFX on such big titles at Marvel as Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. What are the expectations of being put in charge again and again on projects of that magnitude?

A: It is repetition at that level that is a result of trust and trust is a result of consistency. It is hoped that the editorial pipeline will succeed, the team will be serviced and solutions instead of problems. It is my role to ensure such expectations are achieved without any drama or scene and the focus remains on the creative aspect of VFX and all is technically correct.

Q: You have done more than just superhero franchises, with successful series such as Ted Lasso, The Orville, Picard, and Obi -Wan Kenobi. How do you keep your standards in such variety of tones and forms?

A: The tone might vary, but the basics do not. I will use effective communication, strict organisation and adherence to deadlines regardless of the genre be it comedy, drama or science fiction. The same consistency assists the team in customising the workflow to any creative style.

Q: More recently, you were invited by Visual Effects Society to be a panelist and judge on nominations at the 24th Annual VES Awards, where you were judging such categories as Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature and Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial. What is the meaning of this invitation to your career at this point?

A: It is the acknowledgment of colleagues who are aware of the requirements of this work. The VES Awards are devoted to the excellence in visual effects in the movie, television, animation and commercials, and it is a privilege to be involved in the process. It is also an indicator of the years of practice and the literature that summarized to this.

Q: Both the membership and the judges of the VES have strict requirements; those with over five years of substantial visual effects experience, established record of success and compatibility with the goals of the Society. What do you think your profile can contribute to these requirements?

A: I have amassed experience over the years in major studios, high profile projects and formats of all kinds. Such a track record proves the longevity of interest in the craft, not occasional achievements. It suits perfectly what the VES considers in a person that can be relied upon to assess work on an international scale.

Q: When you and your fellow panelists reviewed this year entries, what were the major questions you posed to yourselves as you watched each movie or advertisement?

A: The first one will always be whether the visual effects are effective to the story and was there any form of visual creativity doing so. Next we consider integration, innovation and the articulateness of the visual language. We also question whether the piece of work advances the medium or somehow creates a benchmark.

Q: You were in judging with experienced VFX professionals in different countries and large studios. What influence does that global and seasoned panel have on the discussions?

A: When everybody at the table has an in-depth resume, the discussions are quite narrow and knowledgeable. Individuals also come along with their expertise views, and at the same time, there is a common perception of the realities of production. The combination has the effect of coming up with decisions that seem to be just and well representative of the industry at large.

Q: You were also on the jury of the VES panel and the SCAD Atlanta Spotlight Film Showcase, where you reviewed approximately 50 graduate thesis films in a commercial movie theater. What is the comparison of judging upcoming filmmakers to judging the established professionals?

A: In the case of students, you are considering potential more than execution. The rules that apply, such as story, editing, production value, post-production quality, are still significant, however, there is also the aspect of mentoring. The feedback provided can have significant effect on how they develop their careers.

Q: The SCAD event demanded thorough review of narrative, technique and impact and it has taken you back to be an alumnus. What was the personal significance to you of that role?

A: It is a full-circle to come back as a jury member having studied there. It is a purpose of the approach to appreciating the learning of the craft to being entrusted to evaluate it. On a personal level, it is gratifying to contribute to the institution that has assisted in the establishment of my career.

Q: You have worked on music videos, including Bad Guy by Billie Eilish and You Need to Calm Down by Taylor Swift that have achieved significant fame and huge audience. What makes you continue working in the fields of music and TV and film as opposed to specialising in one of these?

A: The format differentiation of working makes the work fresh and challenges me in other aspects. The music videos have to bold and quick decisions; the series have to have long term discipline; the features have to be deep and exact. Switching between them enhances my general editorial senses

Q: You have worked on some popular magazines such as The Walking Dead, Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Euphoria, This Is Us, and The Batman which have reputations as far as critics or the commercial world is concerned. What is the effect of these long lists of credits on the way it is perceived by productions?​

A: A good track record will give the productions confidence even prior to our commencement. They understand that I have been through complicated time tables and creative expectations. Through that trust, we can easily get down to solutions rather than persuaded people that the pipeline will do it.

Q: In your role at Barnstorm VFX (and at Ingenuity Studios before that), you have frequently been working very near ownership and top management, and your responsibilities extended broadly to editorial groups and color pipelines. What has happened to that seniority over the years?

A: At the beginning, it was about the processing of tasks and the shots largely. As time progressed, it was moving towards team building, outlining of work processes and decision making which impacts the whole facility. The job is now more of strategy and leadership than of editorial that is actually practiced.

Q: To many budding editors and VFX artists in India, your story of Mumbai to Hollywood at the pinnacle of success shows how a realization that success is a long and a slow process and not an overnight accomplishment. What do you believe to be the long-term attributes that you consider the most important should they seek to develop similarly long-term careers?

A: It is reliability which produces longevity, curiosity and respect of the craft. You must be ready to continue learning even in the well-established stage. When you add that with regular shipping and proper cooperation, then you will be able to have a long lasting career.

Q: Lastly, being a seasoned jury member, VES panelist and editorial head, what do you see as your obligation to the generation of artists who are coming to this market?

A: I see it as part of the job now. The knowledge should be shared, there should be participation in juries and mentoring, which will mean that the standards of the industry can only continue to increase. In case my experience might just help somebody go a little further on his/her own journey, that will be a valuable investment into all the new knowledge that I have gained so far.