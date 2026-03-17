Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work

Digital Tech Program Lead Analyst Aditya Agarwal spent 11 years discovering why expensive IT projects collapse when teams can't coordinate

IT skills shortages threaten banking transformation worldwide. IDC research projects that 90 percent of organizations will face critical IT talent gaps this year, potentially costing the global economy $5.5 trillion from delayed projects and missed opportunities. Banking executives respond predictably: recruit more engineers, raise salaries, expand teams. Yet Aditya Agarwal challenges this reflex after managing complex programs at Citibank for over seven years – throwing more engineers at coordination problems rarely solves them.

Agarwal began working as Technical Program Manager at Tata Consultancy Services in 2018, delivering technology programs for Citibank across retail services, global wealth, and consumer banking. In October 2025, he transitioned to Citibank directly as Digital Tech Program Lead Analyst. Currently overseeing initiatives that process 12 million customer interactions monthly, he coordinates delivery across platforms serving more than 30 retail partners. His observation: adding talented people to disconnected teams often makes problems worse, not better.

Millions of customers check account balances daily through interfaces built atop infrastructure assembled through decades of bank acquisitions. Each merger added another layer: different databases, incompatible protocols, separate authentication systems. Replacing everything simultaneously risks catastrophic failures affecting customer trust built over generations.

"Coordinating modernization without disrupting daily operations means sequencing hundreds of dependencies," Agarwal explains. "New services must communicate with systems designed before smartphones existed while maintaining millisecond response times."

Agarwal coordinated teams that created shared components multiple products could use, cutting redundant work by 20 to 30 percent. Self-service improvements dropped call center volume by 15 to 25 percent as customers gained instant access to information previously requiring phone calls. Migration eliminated delays where customers saw outdated balances or missing transactions.

Payment platforms supporting major retailers face coordination challenges absent in single-product environments. When customers receive approval for store cards at Macy's, Best Buy, or Home Depot, they expect immediate digital access without waiting for plastic cards to arrive by mail. Agarwal managed the delivery of this capability: identity verification across separate databases, secure credential delivery, integration with each retailer's unique infrastructure, and audit logging meeting regulatory standards.

Retailers follow their own technology calendars. One partner might deploy updates monthly while another moves quarterly. Agarwal's role involved ensuring stability cannot break during holiday shopping when transaction volumes spike.

"Platform failures don't just frustrate customers – they cost partners revenue and damage relationships," Agarwal says. "Authenticate identity, retrieve transaction history from multiple backends, validate eligibility against card network rules, generate legally compliant documentation, route cases appropriately, and provide status updates while maintaining audit trails."

Coordination reduced incidents affecting customers by 20 to 30 percent. Capabilities reached the market 20 to 30 percent faster, enabling quicker partner launches and earlier revenue capture.

Federal banking regulators issue Consent Orders demanding specific fixes within firm timeframes. Unlike commercial deadlines that might slip, regulatory commitments carry fixed scope. Agarwal managed Citi Global Wealth remediation coordinating six streams across technology, risk, finance, and operations addressing critical data compliance requirements.

"Regulators demand clear evidence of documented progress," he notes. "Unlike commercial projects where deadlines might flex, regulatory commitments have fixed scope. Missing deadlines means continued scrutiny, operational restrictions, or enforcement actions."

Compliance professionals analyze risk through control frameworks. Technology teams focus on system uptime and performance. Legal departments work from regulatory statutes. Governance dashboards provided executives and regulators real-time visibility into milestones. Coordinating these different perspectives determines whether banks satisfy regulators on schedule.

Conversational AI handles over 12 million customer contacts monthly at Citibank, reducing call center traffic 40 percent and creating approximately $250 million annual cost avoidance. Data scientists optimize machine learning models. Infrastructure engineers reduce latency. Cybersecurity teams prevent breaches. Legal ensures regulatory compliance.

While chatbots can provide an immediate response time, it is necessary for these systems to collaborate in order to achieve this level of performance consistently. If there are communication breakdowns between different services, delays will occur, or the need for rework will arise, or production disruptions could happen as a result.

"How banks provide customers with digital services (e.g., mobile apps, ATMs) must compete with how they develop technology for consumers, yet their banking environment restricts this competition," Agarwal says. If banks make a mistake, regulatory agencies are likely to investigate, leading to the erosion of customer trust and forcing banks to rebuild this trust over a long period of time.

The projects Agarwal has led have delivered real results across the organisation: time to market has been reduced by 20–30%, delivery cost has been reduced by 15–25%, defect rates have been reduced by 20–30% following release, and problem resolution time has been accelerated by 30–40%.

Organisations create naturally separate "silos" based on how their individual teams optimise their own functions; as a result, six independent high-performing teams achieve less than three medium-performing teams that are aligned toward a common goal. Technology enables capabilities, while coordination enables results.