Mrs. India Inc Season 6 crowned six new queens at a sparkling finale held at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim

INSIGHTS
Participants adorned Modo Caldo Drapes for the Opening Night Radiance
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: The Mrs. India Inc. Season 6 finale was held on 20th September at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim. The event celebrated beauty, confidence, and purpose. Six women won international titles:
All the winners impressed the audience with their strength, determination, and inspiring stories.
The show began with beautiful outfits by Modo Caldo by Jigyasa Jolly. The clothes were stylish and sparkly, showing the confidence of the women.In their first walk, the contestants looked amazing. Modo Caldo mixed Indian design with a modern touch, giving the show a bright and lovely start.
The contestants were judged by a respected panel: Bhawna Rao, Cherag Nerio Bambboat, Chahat Dalal, Carolina Cuarta, Dr. Tracy Kemble, and Maynus Sorrayutsenee. They chose the winners who will represent India internationally.The event was a success with support from D'Volve -voice sponsor, Dr. Shivangi Maletia -wellness sponsor, Aartistic Events -event sponsor, and others.
“Season 6 has been a beautiful celebration of women, said Mohini Sharma, National Director of Mrs. India Inc, at the finale. Our winners show grace, strength, and purpose. They will now represent India around the world. At Mrs. India Inc, a crown is not just a jewel – it’s a chance to inspire and make a difference. This year’s journey has made me very proud.”
Mrs. India Inc Season 6 celebrated women who are showing what it means to be a modern queen.
Disclaimer:
This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.