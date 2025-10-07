Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Karan Johar admits being accountable to Adar Poonawalla after selling 50% stake of Dharma Productions: 'I will feel upset, but..'

Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 crowned six new queens at a sparkling finale held at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim

Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India ahead of IND vs WI Delhi Test, reports claim...

Shilpa Shetty grilled by Mumbai police for over 4 hours in Rs 60 crore alleged fraud case, her husband Raj Kundra to be...

Gurugram vs Bengaluru: How does cost of living differ for same job, salary? Answer will leave you shocked

Meet 56-year-old man who earns Rs 1.8 crore every year, still does janitorial work because…, his name is…

Attempt to take over Tata Sons gains momentum, Noel Tata's decisions under fire, THIS party stepping in to resolve, it is...

Karwa Chauth 2025: Bollywood-inspired ethnic outfit and jewellery ideas for festive look

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Karan Johar admits being accountable to Adar Poonawalla after selling 50% stake of Dharma Productions: 'I will feel upset, but..'

Karan Johar on selling 50% stake of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla

Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know

Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'

Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 crowned six new queens at a sparkling finale held at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim

Participants adorned Modo Caldo Drapes for the Opening Night Radiance

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 crowned six new queens at a sparkling finale held at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: The Mrs. India Inc. Season 6 finale was held on 20th September at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Benaulim. The event celebrated beauty, confidence, and purpose. Six women won international titles:

  • Arpita Chowdhury – Mrs. India Femme International
  • Amruta Gavali – Mrs. India Globe International
  • Ankita Sinha – Mrs. India Galaxy International
  • Komal Sinha – Mrs. India Universal Woman
  • Dr. Radhika Vishveshwar – Mrs. India International World

All the winners impressed the audience with their strength, determination, and inspiring stories.

The show began with beautiful outfits by Modo Caldo by Jigyasa Jolly. The clothes were stylish and sparkly, showing the confidence of the women.In their first walk, the contestants looked amazing. Modo Caldo mixed Indian design with a modern touch, giving the show a bright and lovely start.

The contestants were judged by a respected panel: Bhawna Rao, Cherag Nerio Bambboat, Chahat Dalal, Carolina Cuarta, Dr. Tracy Kemble, and Maynus Sorrayutsenee. They chose the winners who will represent India internationally.The event was a success with support from D'Volve -voice sponsor, Dr. Shivangi Maletia -wellness sponsor, Aartistic Events -event sponsor, and others.

The contestants were judged by a respected panel: Bhawna Rao, Cherag Nerio Bambboat, Chahat Dalal, Carolina Cuarta, Dr. Tracy Kemble, and Maynus Sorrayutsenee. They picked the winners who will go on to represent India internationally.

“Season 6 has been a beautiful celebration of women, said Mohini Sharma, National Director of Mrs. India Inc, at the finale. Our winners show grace, strength, and purpose. They will now represent India around the world. At Mrs. India Inc, a crown is not just a jewel – it’s a chance to inspire and make a difference. This year’s journey has made me very proud.”

Mrs. India Inc Season 6 celebrated women who are showing what it means to be a modern queen.

 

 

Disclaimer:

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Karwa Chauth 2025: Observing fast for first time? Check tips, mistakes to avoid, and how to make it memorable
    Karwa Chauth 2025: Observing fast for first time? Check tips, mistakes to avoid
    Gautam Gambhir's updated bio with dance emoji on X creates stir on social media
    Gautam Gambhir's updated bio with dance emoji on X creates stir on social media
    Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle worth Rs...
    Nita Ambani drinks world's most expensive water, served in gold-covered bottle w
    Iran set to remove 4 zeros from its currency; What does it means?
    Iran set to remove 4 zeros from its currency; What does it means?
    Step inside Kantara star Rishab Shetty's coastal mansion in Karnataka, that blends tradition with high-end tech - See pics
    Step inside Kantara star Rishab Shetty's coastal mansion in Karnataka
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE