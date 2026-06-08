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Mission ShakthiSAT heralds a new era of global unity through space, diplomacy, leadership, and innovation

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Mission ShakthiSAT heralds a new era of global unity through space, diplomacy, leadership, and innovation

Mission ShakthiSAT unites 12,000 girls from 108 countries through space education, leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and global collaboration.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 10:36 AM IST

Mission ShakthiSAT heralds a new era of global unity through space, diplomacy, leadership, and innovation
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Dr. Srimathy Kesan & Space Kidz India have invited all Governments, Universities, Industries, International Organisations & institutional partners across all the countries in the world to join the pioneering efforts to inspire over 12,000 girls from 108 countries with the fields of space science and technology, leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship and international cooperation. 

Mission ShakthiSAT Global Integration Week 28-29 August 2026, which provides an opportunity for leaders, diplomats, scientists, educators, innovators, entrepreneurs & young changemakers from all over the world to come together. 

The celebrations will begin on 28th August 2026 with the Global Women Leadership & Diplomacy Summit for Space Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Public Policy, Diplomacy and International Cooperation. There will be high caliber international luminaries expected at the summit like Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi (India), Mrs. Véronique Herminie (Seychelles), Hon. Minister Savannah Maziya (Eswatini), Hon. In addition to women leaders, diplomats, policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world, Jacqui Munro MLC (Australia), Alderman Professor Emma Edhem (England), Professor Dr. Lina Gálvez Muñoz (Spain) and Dr. Obdulia Taboadela Álvarez (Spain) are also present. 

On 29 August 2026, Mission ShakthiSAT will present the world's first "Space Meets Fashion"showcase, creating a unique platform where aerospace, sustainability, culture, creativity, innovation, and design converge to inspire future generations. The mission welcomes partnerships with fashion institutes, apparel design schools, photographers, makeup artists, media organizations, creative studios, and cultural institutions worldwide. 

Mission ShakthiSAT is proud to bring together international payload collaborators and scientific partners including Macquarie University (Australia), Shamaal Space (Brazil – South America), University of South Alabama (USA), Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (USA), Egyptian Space Agency (Egypt – Africa), and SMW Engineering (Latvia – Europe), reflecting a truly global partnership dedicated to peaceful space exploration and scientific advancement. 

Guided by the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – The World Is One Family,"Mission ShakthiSAT demonstrates how nations can collaborate through science, education, diplomacy, and innovation to build a shared future in space. By bringing together participants from 108 countries, the mission showcases how international cooperation can accelerate scientific discovery, promote responsible space activities, strengthen diplomatic relationships, and inspire future generations. 

The mission is envisioned to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on 11 October 2026, commemorating the International Day of the Girl Child and marking a major milestone toward the future Moon mission. 

More than a satellite mission, Mission ShakthiSAT is a global movement for peace, leadership, education, innovation, sustainability, women's empowerment, and international cooperation through space exploration. 

Mission ShakthiSAT invites governments, universities, corporations, foundations, CSR partners, media organizations, international institutions, and visionary leaders worldwide to become part of this historic global movement. 

Mission ShakthiSAT 

 

 

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