Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy: The Visionary Farmer Reshaping the Future of Global Agriculture

In a world where climate change and water shortages are posing a threat to food systems, an Indian farmer in one of the driest parts of the country is attracting global attention for constructing a strong, scalable model of sustainable farming.

The pioneer farmer, Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy, a scientist-driven, disciplined resource management farmer of Andhra Pradesh, has become the voice of water-efficient agriculture, turning drought-affected land into a high-yield agricultural ecosystem.

His work has been acclaimed worldwide, and Reddy has received the coveted WatSave Award at the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID), which has seen him ranked among the most influential players in the world in terms of irrigation and water management. Having over 110 countries involved and only one nominee per country in each category, the award places emphasis on the magnitude as well as the meaningfulness of his accomplishment.

Starting with just five acres in Anantapur, a region known for chronic water scarcity, Reddy has expanded his farming operations to more than 180 acres of horticulture. His approach combines advanced drip irrigation, fertigation, and crop-specific water scheduling, ensuring precise use of every drop of water while maximising output. Notably, he was among the early adopters of drip irrigation in India, implementing the technology as far back as the 1990s, well before it became widely mainstream in the country.

Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy, an innovative and progressive farmer from India, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, has emerged as a leading voice in water-efficient farming, transforming drought-hit land into a high-productivity agricultural ecosystem through science-led practices and disciplined resource management.

In a pioneering move that further highlights his innovative mindset, Reddy is recognised as the first farmer in India to introduce quinoa cultivation, bringing the high-nutritional global crop into Indian farming systems and demonstrating its adaptability to local conditions.

His fields now produce a diverse range of high-value crops, including grapes, pomegranate, muskmelon, and coconut. In addition, he continues to experiment with dozens of exotic fruit varieties adapted to dryland conditions, demonstrating how innovation can unlock new agricultural possibilities even in extreme climates.

Beyond production, Reddy has transformed his farm into a dynamic learning hub, attracting agriculture students, researchers, and practitioners. Visitors gain hands-on exposure to real-time farming systems, from micro-irrigation techniques to soil health management and climate-resilient crop planning. This practical model is increasingly being seen as a critical bridge between academic knowledge and field application.

His commitment to sustainability is equally notable. By adopting carbon farming practices and converting agricultural waste into organic inputs through natural microbial processes, Reddy has improved soil structure, increased water retention capacity, and reduced dependence on chemical fertilisers. The result is not only higher-quality produce but also a more resilient and balanced agricultural ecosystem.

As countries across the globe face mounting pressure on water resources, experts view Reddy’s model as highly relevant beyond India. His methods offer a practical roadmap for regions across Asia, Africa, and other water-stressed parts of the world seeking to balance productivity with sustainability.

Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy’s journey reflects a broader shift in global agriculture—where innovation at the grassroots level is shaping solutions to some of the most pressing environmental challenges. His work stands as a compelling example of how science, sustainability, and determination can come together to redefine the future of farming on a global scale.