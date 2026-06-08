Meet the Naming Strategist Guiding Indian Startups Grow with the Right Name

Two million and counting. That’s the number of views on comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath’s stand-up set on Vijay Sales’ thoughtless naming. “The guy doesn’t like two questions,” he says. “What is your name? and what do you do?” To this, the electronic consumer goods giant’s 12,000-crore revenue has the last laugh.

Started as a humble enterprise in 1967, Vijay Sales, built an unshakeable reputation on trust and consistency over 60 years, long before startups had to compete inside crowded app stores and Instagram feeds.

That era of building a brand on legacy alone, however, is over.

According to industry estimates, over 800 D2C brands today are vying for consumers’ attention. In the midst of this surge are digital-native consumers who recommend products and services as links over WhatsApp. Sure, a brand needs a stellar product/service to stand out in this cacophony, but it also needs a solid, memorable name, which can play in its favour.

Helping Indian brands arrive at that befitting name, with science-backed techniques and pan-India testing, is Mumbai-based brand naming expert Hitesh Talreja.

“In India, people don’t say brands the way agencies imagine them,” explains Talreja. He helms Tiepograph, a naming agency based in Mumbai. “Here a simple name has the power of connecting with people over shared culture and language” he adds.

On the face of it, this is self-explanatory. Hasn’t India’s diverse marketplace been studied enough after all? Turns out, in the case of brand naming it hasn’t. And that’s where it began for Talreja.

“Us Indians, we have unique quirks, but the most intriguing to me is the way we enunciate. There are so many words that are ‘implied and understood’. You take your vehicle to the garage and the mechanic asks you to buy a shock-ups, not a shock absorber” explains Talreja.

“Initially, I was just observing these habits of speech and pronunciation as a language nerd. It wasn’t until I began Tiepograph as a marketing agency that my fascination for names moulded into a skill, which gave way to our niche.”

Today, Talreja has more than 500 brand names to his credit. Despite that feat, he faces doubts about the legitimacy of brand naming. How difficult can it be to name an enterprise? With assistance from AI why do I need to hire a professional for brand naming? Isn’t naming the brand on my name a safe bet?

“I welcome and encourage all such questions,” replies Talreja. “There’s no denying that brand naming is massively underrated. Once a product/service hits the market, the focus shifts marketing it. But the steep marketing spend that brands are always struggling to bring down can be easily reduced with a simple, memorable name.”

Some brand names are perfect fits, but they are not “no brainers”. In fact, the brilliance lies in making them sound obvious and that’s where brand naming experts step in.

“‘We just know what works is merely a simplification. At Tiepograph, we know how and why a name works. And no, the result does not stem from our instincts or gut, it stems from a scientific process and sound symbolism.”

“To begin with, we understand the business, right from its target audience to its growth plan to sketch its phonetic personality. Thereafter we build a fitting name using a library of 7500 morphemes—smallest units of sound—going beyond dictionary words and familiar adjectives.”

While the science helps arrive at a name that’s equal parts easy, memorable and emotional, it takes numerous tests to know the pulse of the market.

“We run a series of tests, beginning with an acoustic balance to know how the brand name sounds across accents,” explains Talreja. “A trader in Gujarat, a customer in Mumbai, and a retailer in Delhi may all pronounce the same name differently.”

“This also means we need to check for cultural meaning, so a name does not end up sounding awkward in another region.”

Despite these advances and careful testing, brands hit a late-stage snag with trademarking.

Talreja sheds light on the growing phenomenon of trademark conflicts. “As the number of brands entering the market surge, so do the applications for trademark registration. Without thoughtful naming, though, this also results in application rejection.”

Tiepograph eliminates this risk for brands with early-stage trademark checks and domain name checks. “This process gives brand names that can be spoken, remembered and built on, along with guidance on its most effective usage,” he adds.

Talreja’s strategies have led to the naming of some of India’s most successful products and services today.

From Panasonic’s new switch board series, Tiona, to new-age luxury menswear brand J’Ascano, Talreja's genius transcends FMCG, retail, B2B, and D2C brands alike.

Whether it’s a jewelry brand in a small town in Punjab or an express laundry chain in Thane, Tiepograph under Talreja’s expert guidance has delivered lasting, impressionable names for hundreds of businesses.

At the core of each naming, though, Talreja is driven by a singular goal, “to guide the Indian entrepreneur in building memorable Indian brands for Indians.”

Today, this philosophy is more relevant as artificial intelligence tools flood the internet with instantly generated naming suggestions. While AI has accelerated idea generation, Talreja believes many startups are beginning to realise the difference between availability and actual memorability.

“AI can generate endless combinations,” he says. “But most of them lack emotional clarity. Memorability still comes from understanding people, language, culture, and instinct.”

This long-term perspective has helped position Tiepograph differently from conventional creative agencies. Instead of treating naming as a quick brainstorming exercise, the agency approaches it as a strategic process rooted in linguistics, pronunciation behavior, and perception.

As the startup ecosystem continues to mature, Talreja sees naming evolving into a more specialized discipline, one where psychology, sound, culture, and strategy intersect. And in a marketplace overflowing with endless content, products, and advertisements, Talreja believes one question matters more than ever: Will people remember your name after hearing it once?

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.