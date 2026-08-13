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Matchmaking platform Wedknott acquires wedding planner Aurezia Events, offers families one trusted marriage experience

No financial terms were provided. Wedknott has bought a majority equity stake. Aurezia will retain its name and move into the wider weddings and events space, with founder Peres staying on as Co-Founder and Director.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 01:41 PM IST

Matchmaking platform Wedknott acquires wedding planner Aurezia Events, offers families one trusted marriage experience
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For many Indian families, it is a two-front war with two different armies: one to find the right match and another to plan the wedding. For many Indian families, it is a two-front war with two different armies: one to find the right match and another to plan the wedding. Elite matchmaking platform Wedknott wishes to make them one. 

The high-end matchmaking service has actually acquired Aurezia Events, a top wedding planning and design company that specializes in bespoke celebrations, making sure that families have one trusted experience from the first introduction to the wedding day. 

No financial terms were provided. Wedknott has bought a majority equity stake. Aurezia will retain its name and move into the wider weddings and events space, with founder Peres staying on as Co-Founder and Director. 

Why the move makes sense 

India celebrates nearly 10 million weddings a year, an economy estimated at US$130 billion (Rs 11 lakh crore) annually. Yet the market remains deeply fragmented. A single wedding can involve dozens of vendors for venues, decor, photography and hospitality, with quality and accountability varying widely from vendor to vendor. 

High-end matchmaking company acquired Wedknott spends months understanding couples and their families before a match is made. Until now that relationship ended at the engagement, just when the hardest work begins. Nearly 45% of couples matched on the platform had asked the company for help planning their wedding. With Aurezia on board, it can finally say yes. 

“Finding the right partner was never the end of our responsibility. It was the beginning of a bigger journey. For years we built deep relationships with families and then watched them plan one of life's biggest milestones without us. Nearly half were already asking us to stay on. Aurezia lets us serve them with the same care that defined the match.” 

Abhinav Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Wedknott 

“The best celebrations begin with truly understanding the people behind them. Joining Wedknott means we become part of each couple's story much earlier, and our work will be more personal for it.” 

Peres, Founder, Aurezia Events 

The combined offering launches this wedding season across metros, Tier 1 cities and popular destination wedding locations. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Noida, Elite matchmaking company Wedknott acquired serves over 2,000 families across 75 cities and four continents. In January 2026, the company raised strategic investment from entrepreneur Pratik Gauri. A serial entrepreneur, investor and speaker, Gauri is known for championing a purpose-driven 5th Industrial Revolution, where business growth and social impact move together. His work has been recognised by global platforms including the World Economic Forum, Forbes and TED. 

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