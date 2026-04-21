Management Education at a Crossroads: Interdisciplinarity, the 5Cs and the Tension Between Rigour and Relevance

Management education in India is at a critical inflection point, particularly within management education in India and PGDM programmes in marketing and communications. For years, business schools have been driven by placement outcomes, an understandable but ultimately limiting metric. Salaries are visible, rankings reward them, and they offer a clear signal to the market. Yet an education system optimised primarily for placements risks producing graduates fluent in frameworks but uncertain about meaning, raising concerns about student learning outcomes in management education and future-ready management graduates.

Management education in India is at a critical inflection point, particularly within management education in India and PGDM programmes in marketing and communications. For years, business schools have been driven by placement outcomes, an understandable but ultimately limiting metric. Salaries are visible, rankings reward them, and they offer a clear signal to the market. Yet an education system optimised primarily for placements risks producing graduates fluent in frameworks but uncertain about meaning, raising concerns about student learning outcomes in management education and future-ready management graduates.

Curricula begin to mirror industry trends in rapid cycles, entrepreneurship one year, design thinking the next, AI analytics after that, often with limited integration into a deeper intellectual foundation, a challenge widely discussed in innovation in management education and digital transformation in business schools. Students learn to apply, but not always to question. To execute, but not necessarily to interpret. This is where the conversation must shift, from what is taught to how learning is structured, and more importantly, what kind of thinking it seeks to cultivate, a core focus of strategic management education and communication-focused PGDM programmes.

The answer increasingly lies in interdisciplinary education. Not as an add-on, but as the foundation of management learning. India’s National Education Policy 2020 explicitly argues for “holistic and multidisciplinary education” to develop cognitive, social and ethical capacities together, rather than in isolation. The policy recognises that rigid disciplinary silos are inadequate for a world defined by complexity, and calls for flexible curricula that enable critical thinking, adaptability and problem-solving. This is particularly relevant for management education, where decisions rarely fall neatly within one domain. It is here that the architecture of the 5Cs – Culture, Communication, Customer and Commerce, Community, and Creativity, becomes critical. (This is MICA developed and copyrighted MICA Lens). These are not peripheral skills but central capabilities. They allow managers to interpret context, communicate with clarity, ground decisions in lived realities, recognise social embeddedness and imagine alternatives where no templates exist.

Yet the introduction of interdisciplinarity brings to the surface a deeper and often unresolved tension, that between rigour and relevance. Industry demands graduates who are immediately deployable, conversant with current tools and responsive to emerging challenges, reflecting expectations from industry-oriented PGDM programmes and digital-first management education. At the same time, rigour demands immersion in foundational disciplines, philosophy for ethical reasoning, sociology for understanding institutions, history for perspective and critical thinking for questioning assumptions. Educators navigate this tension constantly. They update the curricula while they worry about the erosion of depth. Students value exposure but often struggle with integration. The risk is that education becomes performative, producing learners who mimic frameworks rather than diagnose problems. Conversely, an overemphasis on theory risks irrelevance in rapidly changing markets.



This tension is not new, but it is intensifying. Education theorists have long argued that meaningful learning lies in holding this tension productively rather than resolving it prematurely. The NEP itself frames education as a means to develop not only “cognitive capacities” but also “ethical, social and emotional dispositions”, implicitly recognising that employability and judgment must coexist. Interdisciplinary education attempts to bridge this divide, but it also complicates it. By expanding the scope of learning, it risks diluting depth unless anchored in strong conceptual foundations. The five Cs, when treated as organising principles rather than slogans, offer a way to integrate breadth with depth, but only if supported by rigorous disciplinary grounding.



What becomes critical, therefore, is clarity of teaching and learning objectives. Not all domains within management require the same balance between rigour and relevance. Interdisciplinary education serves a broad and necessary purpose; it prepares students to think across boundaries, engage with ambiguity and operate in complex environments. However, certain domains such as finance, analytics and operations demand precision and technical depth that cannot be compromised. Here, disciplinary rigour must take precedence. The challenge for management education is not to choose between rigour and relevance, but to sequence and integrate them deliberately, ensuring that foundational knowledge supports interdisciplinary exploration and contemporary application.



The future of management education in India will depend on how institutions navigate this balance. Interdisciplinary frameworks and competencies like the 5Cs provide a powerful direction, but their effectiveness will depend on intentional design. Without clarity, interdisciplinarity risks becoming another curricular trend. With clarity, it can become the basis for a more thoughtful, resilient and contextually grounded model of education. The question is not whether to prioritise rigour or relevance, but when, where and to what extent. Getting this balance right will determine whether management education produces graduates who merely respond to the present or those who are capable of shaping the future.

(Written by Prof. Taral Pathak - Head, Learning Excellence & Chair, Admissions | MICA)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)